Usman Nurmagomedov Rejects $2M Per-Fight PFL Deal, Unloads on UFC’s Top Lightweights 

It looks like Usman Nurmagomedov is taking a page out of his manager’s book when it comes to slick trash talk. Ali Abdelaziz recently claimed that the Dagestani would destroy Ilia Topuria faster than Justin Gaethje did. The Dominance MMA Management boss didn’t stop there, insisting that Nurmagomedov would dominate any of the UFC’s elite 155-pounders, including Max Holloway.

There is also plenty of buzz surrounding Nurmagomedov’s future. Reports suggest the reigning PFL champion will soon sign with the UFC after revealing that he turned down a massive $2 million-per-fight offer from his current promotion. The 28-year-old reportedly rejected it to wait out the 90-day exclusive negotiation window and see what other promotions could bring to the table.

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And there are already signs that the UFC talks could be heading in the right direction. Nurmagomedov has recently posted footage from UFC gyms and was spotted at UFC 330 alongside Hunter Campbell, adding even more fuel to the speculation surrounding his move to the promotion.

While his UFC future remains up in the air for now, Nurmagomedov is already making his presence felt by taking shots at the current 155-pound landscape. In his Sport24 interview, the Dagestani pushed back against the idea that the best lightweight fighters in the world are automatically competing in the UFC.

He said, “They say if you don’t fight in the UFC, it’s not the same level. I disagree with this. Just look at the guys in the UFC who sit in the top 10, and they just fight amongst themselves and keep the top ten closed.”

Nurmagomedov then brought up a few names to make his point. “For example, Benoit Saint Denis. Won 4, lost to Dustin Poirier, lost to ‘Money’ Moicano, lost 3 more. Lost in 30 seconds. [Michael] Chandler. Top 15. He’s there. Lost to [Paddy] Pimblett.”

The PFL champion also took aim at some of the biggest names in the division, including Topuria and Arman Tsarukyan.

He added, “[Ilia] Topuria, who praised himself endlessly, lost. Quit on the stool. Said ‘I don’t wanna continue.’ Arman [Tsarukyan] lost to [Mateusz] Gamrot, and he lost to Islam [Makhachev]. He sits, waits a year, fights once, and says that he is the best wrestler in the world. While he had two fights, I made four title defenses.”

Usman Nurmagomedov isn’t impressed with the current UFC lightweight roster 👀 “Just look at these guys in the UFC who are sitting in the top 10. They just keep fighting each other and staying in the top 10. That’s it. Chandler is in the top 15. Pimblett lost to a 37 year old… pic.twitter.com/I5ijZlwAdH — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 27, 2026

From Nurmagomedov’s perspective, the UFC’s massive platform and powerful PR machine have a lot to do with why its fighters are viewed as the best in the world. He clearly believes the promotion has done a great job of building that perception, even when fighters outside the UFC may have equally strong resumes.

For now, Nurmagomedov is certainly talking a big game, and he isn’t alone. Islam Makhachev has already expressed confidence that the PFL kingpin is ready to challenge Justin Gaethje for the lightweight title.

If Nurmagomedov does eventually make the jump to the UFC, he’ll have plenty of opportunities to back up all that talk. The only question now is how soon the highly touted lightweight actually makes his way into the Octagon.