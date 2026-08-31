Tony Ferguson Shares Emotional Life Advice From Late Mother in Moving Tribute

Tony Ferguson’s mother, Vera, passed away recently in August. The former UFC interim lightweight champion is processing the loss the same way he has handled most of his career — raw and unfiltered. However, this time, he added emotion as well for his late mother.

“El Cucuy” posted several tributes on social media this week. He paired his grief with a final piece of advice from his mother.

Tony Ferguson Shares Mother’s Life Advice

The 42-year-old’s recent years inside the cage were tough. He closed his UFC run with eight straight losses. That streak ended with a first-round submission loss to Michael Chiesa. He then lost by technical fall to Arman Tsarukyan at Real American Freestyle 10 in June.

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Now he is dealing with a very personal battle and grieving on his own terms. A day after breaking the news, Ferguson posted a photo from the graveside. He sat beside his mother’s casket in black clothes with his fists wrapped in tape. He wrote a plain caption honoring her service and stating she was safe in the ground.

The caption read: “Honor To Serve You Cap’ Mission Accomplished we love you mom Safe & Sound In The Ground. My mom said to me ‘If you want love give love, you want hate give hate, you want happiness… Give happiness.’ Stood guard & helped cover her with soil Was nice to have our time Mom before they covered you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @TonyFergusonxt (@tonyfergusonxt)



However, he has not disclosed his mother’s cause of death, and no details have surfaced publicly.

MMA Rallies Behind Tony Ferguson After Mother’s Passing

Following the heartbreaking news, the MMA community reacted quickly. UFC commentator Jon Anik, UFC veteran Matt Hughes, lightweight fighter Bryce Mitchell, and podcaster Theo Von all left messages of support on Ferguson’s posts. Fan pages and MMA media accounts amplified the news within hours. One popular account, UPFRONT MMA on X, called for a “collective boost of love” toward Ferguson.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS: Legend Tony Ferguson’s mother has passed away. Let’s send him a big collective boost of love. Prayers. @TonyFergusonXT pic.twitter.com/ZXPkx53y98 — UPFRONT MMA (@upfrontmma) August 28, 2026



Ferguson’s personal backstory adds weight to his tribute. Born Anthony Armand Ferguson Padilla in Oxnard, California, his mother raised him primarily alone after his biological father left during his kindergarten years. Vera later remarried, and Tony took his stepfather’s surname.

He has credited that family relocation from California to Michigan as a major turning point. He previously called the move one of the biggest blessings of his life because it launched his martial arts career.

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Since leaving the UFC, Ferguson pivoted directly to professional boxing. While his immediate fighting schedule remains uncertain, he has openly mapped out a highly active “four-sport plan” for the future. Furthermore, he has heavily teased a return to mixed martial arts competition later in 2026 outside of the UFC Octagon.

PHOTO CREDIT: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire