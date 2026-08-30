Justin Gaethje’s Recovery Update Raises Concerns After Hands Damaged on Ilia Topuria

Justin Gaethje pulled off one of the biggest upsets in UFC history at Freedom 250 in June, defeating the unbeaten Ilia Topuria to win the undisputed lightweight title. Gaethje entered as a heavy underdog against a 17-0 champion, but he controlled the fight and forced Topuria’s corner to stop the fight after four rounds.

The former champion was left unrecognizable after the loss. Gaethje’s power punches broke Topuria’s nose and both orbital bones, leaving him badly beaten and bloodied.

However, a concerning update came from Gaethje’s side. His recovery looks more complicated than Topuria’s, as the new lightweight champion said that the hands that dropped Topuria are still too damaged to throw a punch. That injury puts his 2026 timeline and his future in the sport in serious question.

Justin Gaethje’s Hands Remain Injured

Gaethje told Sports Illustrated where his body actually stands two months removed from the biggest win of his career.

“I got to go home and recover a little bit,” Gaethje said. “I still can’t punch anything. Both of my hands are still hurt from the fight… I’m just gonna enjoy being the champion for the rest of the year, because I fought two times already in the first six months.”

He also claimed that Topuria is likely dealing with his own recovery, saying, “I guess if I’m not fighting until next year, Topuria’s probably not going to fight until next year, too, seeing as he’s probably recovering.”

Having already won interim gold against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324 in January, Gaethje has ruled out any quick return in 2026, eliminating an immediate Topuria rematch or a Pimblett defense. Instead, the 37-year-old champion is weighing potential retirement.

“You know, put everything on paper, pros and cons, talk to all my family and everybody that loves me and that I trust to be honest with me, and then I’ll make the decision,” he added.

While Topuria took the worst of the facial damage, Gaethje’s hands broke from landing so many hard shots. This type of deep bone damage often shows up weeks later. But it is quite surprising that he is already considering retirement.

Justin Gaethje’s Road to 2027

At 37, Gaethje has survived dozens of brutal wars across his 33 professional fights. His recurring hand injury is a major red flag for his career longevity, making 2027 the earliest realistic target if he chooses to return. When he does, a rematch with Charles Oliveira or a fight against the winner of the upcoming Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mauricio Ruffy bout at UFC 331 will be waiting for him.

For now, the lightweight division is stuck waiting on a champion who isn’t rushing back. Gaethje wants to hold the belt and enjoy the moment for the rest of the year. Whether he returns in 2027 or announces his retirement, his decision will rewrite the future of the 155-pound division.