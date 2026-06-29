Alex Pereira Was Already Done Chasing Jon Jones Before White House Loss

Before he ever stepped onto the South Lawn of the White House, before Ciryl Gane’s jab put him on the canvas, Alex Pereira had already quietly made peace with the idea that a fight with Jon Jones might never happen.

An interview recorded before UFC Freedom 250 confirms the Brazilian fighter changed his mind about facing Jones long before his heavyweight debut was announced. His comments signal a shift in how the 38-year-old is approaching the final chapter of his career.

Alex Pereira Drops Jon Jones Pursuit Before UFC Freedom 250 Announcement

This interview shows a completely different side of Pereira. For almost two years, he chased a heavyweight fight with Jon Jones. He even gave up his light heavyweight belt just to force a super fight.

However, the bout fell through due to financial disagreements. Jones demanded a $30 million purse, matching what he was previously offered to fight Tom Aspinall, but the UFC refused to go over $15 million for the White House card, effectively pricing Jones out of the event. Instead of staying bitter about the promotion’s failed negotiations, Pereira chose to move on.

“It was a really exciting possibility. But today my mindset is different. I guess I’m just going to let things happen. If it’s meant to happen, I can fight. If that’s not the case, if the UFC is not interested in me, I will just keep it to myself and not get upset about it,” he said.

🚨 Jon Jones says Dana White isn’t interested in making the fight between him and Alex Pereira 😬 “Pereira wants to fight me but I don’t think Dana White’s gonna allow that to happen. It’ll be interesting to see what Dana wants.” (via @RedCorner_MMA) pic.twitter.com/ehVExNvLmd — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) January 8, 2026



Pereira added, “I’m going to treat a fight like it’s just another fight. I’m going to focus much more on my professional career without forcing any future fights.”

It is a significant change in perspective for a fighter who gave up a dominant championship division just to chase a legacy fight that the promotion ultimately replaced with Gane.

Ciryl Gane Stoppage and Jon Jones’ Social Media Shot Complicate the Picture

Gane stopped Pereira via TKO at 1:27 of the second round, dropping him with a jab before finishing the fight with a barrage of elbows and punches. The loss ends Pereira’s bid to become the UFC’s first three-division champion. As the ninth fighter in promotional history to win belts in two weight classes, his overall record now stands at 13-4.

“Bones” immediately mocked the defeat by posting a video of himself wearing a GOAT necklace. It was a clear shot at Pereira, who many felt would enter the “Greatest of All Time” conversation with a win. Pereira did not like the reaction at all.

Jon Jones reacted to Ciryl Gane knocking out Alex Pereira by posting a video of him wearing a GOAT chain Dana White previously said Pereira would be the MMA GOAT with a win over Gane 👀 (via @JonnyBones) https://t.co/iaLydzFOzv pic.twitter.com/AEml5PDKZk — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 15, 2026



“I don’t understand why he did that in a difficult time like this,” Pereira said. “In a moment so difficult, he decided to provoke someone who’s never provoked him.”

With a Gane rematch or a return to light heavyweight likely next, Pereira is no longer chasing anyone. For a fighter who built his entire career on being the hunter, this new approach is his most surprising pivot yet.