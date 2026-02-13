Top 3 UFC Betting Trends in 2026 So Far

The UFC has been chock-full of highlight reel moments through the first few weeks of 2026, and some profitable betting trends have begun to pop up that can help you boost your bankroll on your UFC bets. Below we’ve highlighted some of the top money making UFC betting trends in 2026 so far, and learn how to bet on UFC in Canada and win this year.

UFC Betting Trends Early in 2026

#1: Bet Fights Under 145lbs to Go the Distance

For matchups featuring fighters (both men’s & women’s) between the Strawweight, Flyweight, Bantamweight, and Featherweight divisions, bet the bout to go the distance.

To date in 2026, there have been a combined 15 fights among these weight classes, with 12 of them having gone the distance. This equates to an 80% hit rate, demonstrating the lack of finishing power generated within these divisions. Among the three finishes in these divisions, two have come by way of submission in the men’s Bantamweight division, with the lone knockout finish coming from Alex Perez against Charles Johnson at UFC 324 at men’s flyweight.

#2: Under 1.5 Total Rounds is a Bad Bet

A popular betting market, especially among Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight fighters, Under 1.5 total rounds has been a bad bet in 2026.

Through the first three events of the UFC schedule, only six bouts out of a total of 34 fights have concluded in Under 1.5 rounds. With a hit-rate of just 17.6%, this Over/Under market has been draining bankrolls left, right, and center.

Additionally, while we mentioned this is a common total rounds line set by oddsmakers, among the Light Heavyweight & Heavyweight divisions, only two of seven total fights have concluded in less than 7:30 total minutes of action.

Interestingly, the most popular division that’s seen fast finishes in the UFC has been the Welterweight division. In 2026, two of the four fights at 170lbs has come to a close in Under 1.5 rounds, with only one bout going the distance so far this year.

#3: Favourites have Been Profitable

Lastly, don’t bet against the oddsmakers as they’ve been on fire to begin 2026, with favourites sporting a 27-7 record straight-up.

We have yet to see a true upset occur in 2026, as the biggest underdog to win a UFC fight this year was Justin Gaethje over Paddy Pimblett in a dominant showing to capture interim Lightweight gold in the main event of UFC 324.

For reference, this means if you were to have bet on every favourite in the UFC to win outright this year, with a stake wagered in order to win a Unit, you would be up +14.8 units ($1,480 in $100 Units) on the year.