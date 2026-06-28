Riyadh Season Calendar Madness Shoves Canelo Alvarez-Christian Mbilli Title Bout Back One Month

Saudi Arabia basically runs the boxing schedule now. Back in April, Turki Alalshikh shared a crazy schedule for the year, locking in Canelo Alvarez for September while also juggling plans for Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Ryan Garcia and even a heavyweight title fight at the Pyramids.

But trying to fit all these massive fights into one year has already caused a major scheduling conflict. The super middleweight title fight between Alvarez and Christian Mbilli, which was supposed to happen on Sep. 12, has been pushed back to late October in Riyadh.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Christian Mbilli: What You Need to Know

This will be Canelo’s first fight since losing his undisputed title to Terence Crawford in September 2025. By the time he steps into the ring in October, he will have been out for 13 months. That is his longest stretch without a fight since late 2020.

After losing to Crawford, Canelo had arthroscopic surgery to remove loose bone fragments from his left elbow. ESPN confirmed he was sidelined for at least two months and needed 12 to 15 weeks before returning to full training.

It is still unclear whether organizers shifted the schedule just to give Alvarez an extra month to prepare, but the delay undoubtedly gives him more time to get ready for a dangerous opponent like Mbilli.

‼️ BREAKING: The Canelo Alvarez-Christian Mbili fight for the WBC super middleweight title has been postponed and will now take place in late October in Riyadh, The Ring’s @MikeCoppinger has learned. The fight was originally set to take place Sept. 12. Now, part of a growing… pic.twitter.com/6Uv4jYZSM7 — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) June 28, 2026



While many fans accuse Alvarez of ducking David Benavidez once again to take this fight, Mbilli is far from an easy alternative. The 31-year-old is 29-0-1 with 24 knockouts, carrying a brutal 82 percent knockout rate across 30 professional fights.

He became the full WBC champion in January 2026 after Crawford retired, but he has yet to defend the title. Facing Alvarez will be his first defense and by far the biggest fight of his career.

The event was originally scheduled to tie into Mexican Independence Day. It was also supposed to launch Alvarez’s new company, Canelo Promotions. Even with the delay, the fight will keep its “Mexico vs. The World” theme and stream live on DAZN from Riyadh.

Riyadh Season’s Calendar Now Controls Boxing’s Biggest Names

The official explanation for the delay is that the fight is now “part of a growing Riyadh Season calendar.” Seventh edition of Riyadh Season launches in October, and Canelo-Mbilli has simply been moved to anchor that opening window. It is a prime example of a marquee fight being treated as a plug-and-play event for a broader entertainment machine, rather than a standalone sports spectacle.

Ryan Garcia had already claimed that date for his first WBC welterweight title defense against Conor Benn in Las Vegas. Trying to run two massive pay-per-view cards on the exact same night was always a bad idea. Now, the boxing schedule has some room to breathe, and Riyadh Season gets its October headliner without competing against another major draw.

For Canelo, the business side makes perfect sense. He locks in another massive payday, with two fights left on his reported $400 million megadeal with Riyadh Season. The extra month is also a quiet blessing as he continues to recover from elbow surgery.

However, this scheduling shift forces Christian Mbilli to wait again. He has been ready for a stage like this for a long time. He crushed Maciej Sulecki in less than three minutes to secure his position at the top of the division, and his record proves he doesn’t need a lot of rounds to end a night.

He genuinely brings a dangerous puncher’s chance that will severely test Forbes’ second highest-paid athlete in the world.