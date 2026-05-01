Why Canelo Alvarez Ducks David Benavidez Again For Christian Mbilli In WBC Super Middleweight Comeback Clash

Canelo Alvarez is returning to the ring, but he’s still avoiding David Benavidez.

Ring Magazine’s Mike Coppinger reported on Thursday that Canelo Alvarez and Christian Mbilli have a done deal to fight in September in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for Mbilli’s WBC super middleweight championship. Their fight is expected to land on Mexican Independence Day weekend, with dates in the September 12–14 range being discussed.

This will be the 35-year-old’s first fight since losing to Terence Crawford last September. After that loss and subsequent elbow surgery, many wondered if he would take an easy “tune-up” fight.

Instead, he’s challenging an undefeated champion for the WBC super middleweight title. While that move deserves some credit, many fans are frustrated that he is still ignoring Benavidez, who is widely considered the most dangerous man at 168 pounds.

Canelo Alvarez Bypasses Mandatory Challenger David Benavidez for Third Time Running

This is not a new story. It is simply the latest installment of the longest-running snub in boxing. The World Boxing Council had previously named Benavidez the mandatory contender at super middleweight but the fight never materialized.

It cost Alvarez his IBF belt because he wouldn’t face his required opponents, showing he prefers to pick his own fights over following official rankings.

In 2024, Canelo ignored Benavidez to fight Jaime Munguia in May and Edgar Berlanga in September. Benavidez’s team reportedly offered to take a small $5 million payout compared to Alvarez’s $60 million.

But they failed to finalize the negotiation and the Mexican native fought Jamie Munguia. Now, with a new deal set for September in Riyadh, Benavidez is again sidelined.

‼ BREAKING: Canelo Alvarez and Christian Mbilli have a done deal to fight in September in Riyadh for the WBC super middleweight championship, The Ring’s @MikeCoppinger has learned. Canelo will attempt to regain a world title in his first fight since his loss to Terence… pic.twitter.com/GFagZYAIMF — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) April 30, 2026



Following the announcement, Benavidez called the matchup unnecessary and claimed that this match has zero ability to draw attention. He said, “Nobody wants to see that (Canelo vs Mbilli) s—-! I think he would have been better if he fought Diego Pacheco!”

David Benavidez reacts to Canelo fighting Mbilli!😳 “Nobody wants to see that (Canelo vs Mbilli) s***! I think he would have been better if he fought Diego Pacheco!”- David Benavidez Benavidez vs Zurdo | This Saturday on DAZN | Use code FIGHTHUB5 for 5% off the PPV -… pic.twitter.com/50cinzbNrU — Fight Hub TV (@FightHubTV) April 30, 2026



Benavidez now holds a 31-0 record and is scheduled to face Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with the WBA and WBO cruiserweight titles on the line.

Christian Mbilli Poses a Real Threat in Riyadh

However, Mbilli is an undefeated champion who holds a record of 29-0-1 and 24 KOs. He was elevated to full WBC super middleweight champion earlier this year after Terence Crawford vacated the title.

According to George Glinski of TalkSport, Alvarez’s trainer Eddy Reynoso called Mbilli a great challenge, adding, “If it ends up happening. We saw the great fight Mbilli had with Lester Martinez, and it would be a great challenge for Canelo.”

Prominent figures like Stephen Espinoza and Terence Crawford have publicly discussed how Canelo has “side-stepped” or “ducked” the fight since Benavidez has repeatedly confirmed he would take any deal.