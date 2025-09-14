Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford Payouts: How Much Money Each Fighter Will Make?

Terence Crawford dominated the scorecards 116-112, 115-113, and 115-113, crushing Canelo Alvarez over 12 rounds in their epic on Saturday night. The statement victory made Crawford the first male boxer to become an undisputed champion in three different weight classes in the four-belt era.

But their paychecks are reportedly showing different math than what was on the scorecards. Despite winning the super fight so convincingly, the 37-year-old is likely to receive 15 times less than what the Mexican will get. This financial disparity between the two fighters tells a complicated story about how boxing’s business machine operates.

Canelo Alvarez Reportedly Gets the Bag While Terence Crawford Gets Only the Glory

Undoubtedly, the purse gap is massive. Despite being the winner, Terence Crawford reportedly received only $10 million for that fight, while the Mexican fighter is confirmed to get a $150 million paycheck. Of course, the Omaha native now holds lineal titles in five weight divisions, placing him among the ranks of icons like Floyd Mayweather and Sugar Ray Leonard.

But in global appeal, Alvarez is far superior to Crawford, which directly translates into guaranteed money. Even Dana White and Turki Alalshikh pointed towards the fact that the Mexican was indeed raking in record money for the bout.

A prominent boxing finance account by the name ‘@100kAintNoMoney’ tweeted, “Canelo Alvarez is expected to earn a guaranteed $150 million. Crawford’s earnings are significantly less, reportedly receiving a $10 million payment for his part in the fight. Wow.”

Alvarez’s huge payday actually stems from his four-fight deal with Alalshikh, signed in February with Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority. For the unversed, the deal is reportedly worth $400 million, and the showdown with ‘Bud’ was the second in this deal with Riyadh Season.

And then it is like a marketing game because Alvarez has proven better pay-per-view numbers, global marketability, and an entire nation’s support than Terence Crawford. Moreover, the fight pushes the 35-year-old’s career earnings to about $800 million from purses and endorsements, reinforcing his spot as boxing’s biggest active draw. Meanwhile, Crawford, who Alvarez termed way better than Floyd Mayweather, received only a $10 million paycheck.

Most surprisingly, this amount is less than what any of Alvarez’s recent opponents have earned. Edgar Berlanga was Alvarez’s previous opponent, who reportedly made $15 million. Meanwhile, the now 42-0 juggernaut just earned a respectable position in the history books but failed to load his bag.

Boxing Fans React Casually After Learning About the Huge Earnings Gap

Boxing fans weren’t entirely surprised by the massive pay difference, with folks pointing to cultural and commercial factors. One fan explained, “Latina support especially vs a Black when it comes to boxing.”

Another fan wrote, “He has an entire country behind him, so it makes sense,” acknowledging Alvarez’s massive Mexican fanbase that drives pay-per-view sales and sponsorship deals. A third fan claimed, “Berlanga got $15 million when he fought Canelo, so this gotta be cap shid I hope it’s,” expressing disbelief that Crawford earned less than Canelo’s previous opponent.

Others took the news in stride. A fourth noted, “Not a surprise,” while a fifth added, “lol he not even that known.” Another fan explained, “He said his legacy is more important than the money for this match,” referencing Crawford’s pre-fight comments about prioritizing opportunity over bag size.

However, a minority of the community got shocked watching the gap, with one noting, “I don’t believe that’s true. It’s just clickbait. I don’t see Crawford earning less for a Canelo fight than he did against Errol Spence, that’s literally impossible.”

It could be boxing’s uncomfortable truth, but sometimes appeals lose to greatness if they don’t align perfectly. Therefore, building a legacy is important, but to win big cash, global appeal is the bottom line of the boxing business.