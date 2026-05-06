Something Historic Awaits the Winner of Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua

After nearly a decade of negotiations, courtroom battles, and collapsed deals, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have officially signed to fight each other in late 2026. The deal, confirmed in April 2026 by Saudi official Turki Alalshikh, is tentatively scheduled for Q4, with Netflix set to broadcast the event globally despite Dua Lipa drama.

As the most commercially significant all-British heavyweight bout in modern history, it finally brings a resolution to a rivalry that has defined both fighters’ careers. The stakes remain enormous despite neither man holding a major world title at this moment.

However, the winner won’t leave empty-handed from the boxing ring. According to recent reports, a custom reward has already been designed to match the hype.

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua Winner to Receive 100% Gold ‘Fight of Britain’ Belt

Ring Magazine has confirmed a custom “Fight of Britain” belt for the Joshua-Fury matchup. The design prominently features Union Jacks and lions, reinforcing the “Battle of Britain” theme. Reports claim the strap and central plate follow the red, white, and blue color scheme of the British flag.

Ring shared the news on Instagram, penning, “A GOLDEN BELT FOR A ROYAL BATTLE 👑 The custom ‘Fight of Britain’ belt that will be presented to the winner of Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua later this year will be 100% GOLD 🔥”



Since neither fighter currently holds a major world title, the belt provides a necessary visual hook for fans. Even though Fury claimed he didn’t care about titles after beating Arslanbek Makhmudov, he will be fighting for this unique piece of kit anyway, which no amount of IBF, WBA, or WBC gold can replicate.

But the irony is that this custom belt might be the most valuable belt either man could own, but it will not be the most meaningful in terms of their careers.

Before facing Fury, Joshua has a tune-up fight against Kristian Prenga on July 25 in Riyadh. It will be his first time in the ring since December 2025, when he knocked out Jake Paul on Netflix.

Since then, Joshua has been training with his former rival, Oleksandr Usyk. He is the man who beat both Joshua and Fury. But only Joshua has been training at Usyk’s base in Spain, with the unified champion actively helping Joshua develop a game plan to beat Fury.

The mega-fight still does not have a confirmed date or venue. While Wembley Stadium is the preferred front-runner for the late 2026 showdown, the venue remains unconfirmed due to ongoing interest from Saudi Arabia.