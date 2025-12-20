Anthony Joshua Clocks Jake Paul, Bring on Tyson Fury

The crowd at the Kaseya Center in Miami was whipped into a frenzy as the opening bell sounded for the most improbable professional boxing match of 2025 between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua. It was still hard to believe Jake vs Joshua was real and happening.

It wasn’t the early destruction many people predicted. Those who bet the over buy the drinks for their friends. But in the end, the professional pedigree and years of training and experience prevailed. Joshua of London (29-4, 25 KOs) knocked out upstart American Jake Paul (12-2, 7 KOs) with his signature right to the head off a left hook to the body, dropping and stopping Paul in the sixth round.

The Knockout Moment

The moment Anthony Joshua knocked Jake Paul out! #JakeJoshua pic.twitter.com/TiP0ovbpzf — Netflix (@netflix) December 20, 2025

Anthony Joshua: ‘The Right Hand Found the Destination’

Joshua showed some ring rust and some shaky early moments. Paul didn’t fully engage until he was forced to do so. But Paul held his own longer than expected, until the AJ fans and boxing experts expected to see did materialize, and got the job done.

Joshua admitted it wasn’t the best performance. “The end goal was to get Jake Paul, pin him down and hurt him. It took a bit longer than expected, but the right hand finally found the destination.”

It went unsaid that Joshua also dodged the improbable but real possibility of slipping on a boxing banana peel, blowing up his opportunity for the proposed two-fight matchup with longtime British nemesis Tyson Fury in 2026.

“We shook off the cobwebs, and I can’t wait to roll into 2026,” said Joshua.

As the opening bell sounded, Jake Paul was on the move in the generously sized ring. Joshua seemed to loom over Paul even more than he had in the multiple faceoffs and encounters leading up to the fight. Jake looked lively, while AJ looked calm and cautious.

Jake Paul Exceeds (Low) Expectations

There was little offensive output in the early tense rounds. The mere presence of Jake Paul, a Disney Channel child star when Anthony Joshua was first honing his boxing skills, in the ring with the former world champion was surreal. It was the Russian proverb of the dancing bear come to life: “The marvel is not that the bear dances well, but that the bear dances at all.”

Jake Paul danced, making it through the first few rounds moving, sticking a few jabs, and dodging Joshua’s early attempts to land the overhand right. Joshua could surely hear the clock ticking in his head, knowing most people predicted an early blowout win.

Paul made Joshua work to close the distance and cut off the ring. Joshua isn’t an inside fighter, but he had to get close enough to actually land punches on Paul. “Don’t let him walk to you and set. Hit him with a feint,” urged Paul’s trainer, Theo “Third” Chambers.

As round three opened, the over/under round of importance to the bettors, the work rate wasn’t setting records. Joshua had to avoid getting frustrated, and Paul had to avoid Joshua’s power punches. Increasingly, the pair clenched and wrestled. Joshua missed with another hard right, and you could feel the breeze watching it sail by. Another round ended with Jake Paul still on his feet.

Joshua Puts On The Pressure

But Paul was feeling the pressure from the first truly skilled opponent in front of him, and his stamina wasn’t up to the challenge. The fight grew messy as they tangled, and Paul lost his balance and fell to the canvas. Referee Christopher Young let Paul know he wouldn’t tolerate the fight turning into a WWE spectacle.

Paul ducked under another Joshua right hand, again losing his footing. Joshua pressed Paul back, still looking for the target. AJ landed an uppercut, but it was not especially damaging, then hit Paul with a knee to the groin, and Young called time. Paul lunged at Joshua’s knees. It frustrated Joshua so much that he punched Paul around the back.

Young warned both men to knock off the dirty tactics. “If you want to fight, fight!” he admonished them. With this, Jake Paul had survived to the midway point of the fight. But the light was going out of Paul’s eyes.

Judgement Day Arrives in Five for Jake Paul

Joshua connected with a serious power punch, and Paul managed to take it. Finally, an actual boxing match took shape. Joshua tagged Paul with a left to the body, then a hard left hand, and followed up with shots, sending Paul to the canvas for a fifth-round knockdown.

Joshua had a minute left in the fifth to work with. He connected with another right hand for a second knockdown. The end seemed near. Paul was gassed and in survival mode. Joshua was now in predator mode. Paul got clipped again, but both men heard the bell. Paul would see at least one more round.

But that would be it. Paul was off balance, dead tired, and on wobbly legs. It didn’t take much for Joshua to send him to the canvas again. Young asked Paul if he wanted to continue, and he carried on.

Paul did the only thing he could, winging shots to try to keep Joshua back. But he was harmless now. Paul got dropped hard in the corner with a left jab, a glancing left uppercut, and a hard right hand – precisely the punch everyone envisioned would end the fight

Young quickly waved off the fight, and Judgement Day was over at 1:31 of round six.

Paul was immediately back on his feet and returned to his corner under his own power, met by his brother Logan Paul, who consoled him. Paul rolled his eyes, smiled, and stuck out his tongue.

Fan Expectations for Joshua

Joshua explained his approach to the win. “I need to give this guy a systematic breakdown. I know what type of fighter he is. And I said, I’m gonna take his soul. And I said I’m gonna see it leaving his body round after round. And when the time comes, some people are just there to get knocked out. And I said it, and that’s exactly what happened.”

Joshua had more to say to the fans about their expectations for his performance. “See, fighting is not just about the physicality. I know you see someone that looks like a Greek God standing in front of you right now. But I understand the psychology of fighting as well, and I understood what Jake was going through, and I just took my time. As I said, 15 months out of the ring, and I got the job done within the time limit of eight rounds.”

Joshua was met by Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn, who had to be equal parts elated and relieved. Joshua shook off the rust, and got the job done to earn one of the biggest paydays of his storied professional career.

Joshua gave Paul his due respect for taking the fight. He owed Jake at least this much as he happily cashes the huge payday Jake Paul and MVP provided him.

“Jake Paul, he’s done really well tonight. I want to give him his props. He got up time and time again. It was difficult in there for him, but he kept on trying to find a way. It takes a real man to do that. Anyone who gets up these gloves, we always say, we give them their respect. We have to give Jake Paul his respect for trying and trying and trying. Well done,” said Joshua.

Jake Paul: ‘That Was Fun’

Jake Paul stood in the ring after his defeat with a huge smile on his face. He was not bound for a hospital in the back of an ambulance like so many prophesied. He stood there after earning a payday bigger than most of the people in the arena could ever imagine. Life is good for Jake Paul.

“I’m feeling good. That was fun. I love this sport. I gave it my all,” said Paul. “It’s fucking crazy! I had a blast.

“And thank you to all the fans and everyone. I’m just blessed by God to be able to put on performances like this and big shows with Netflix. Thank you to all my fans and everyone at home. Anthony is a great fighter, and I got my ass beat, but that’s what this sport’s about. I’m gonna come back and keep on winning.”

Paul said he believed he might have a broken jaw. “But man, that was good. Nice little ass whopping from one of the best to ever do it. I love this shit, and I’m gonna come back and get a world championship belt at some point,” said Paul.

Paul said he grew tired from handling the weight of an opponent so much larger than him, and said if his conditioning was better, he could have continued the fight. He said he would take a break, but intends to return and fight someone his size, targeting a cruiserweight title.

Fury vs Joshua Ahead In 2026

There will be no such break for Joshua, and the boxing world can now turn to a fight long in the making.

Speaking directly to his foe, Joshua said, “If Tyson Fury is as serious as he says he is, and he wants to put down his Twitter fingers and put on some gloves and come and fight one of the realest players out there that will take on every challenge, step in the ring with me next.

“If you’re a real bad boy, don’t do all that talking. AJ, this. AJ, that. Let’s see you in the ring and talk with your fists. Is that good for you?” Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn confirmed Joshua vs. Fury is the biggest fight in boxing.

“Good rounds in the bank for Anthony Joshua. In 2026, back to the real business, Tyson Fury in the world heavyweight championship.

What did Jake vs Joshua prove? From an athletic perspective, it proved nothing. From a sociologist’s chair, it proved the masses love spectacle and entertainment from their athletes.

Skills might pay the bills, but they don’t always put the butts in the seats. For true boxing thrills, fans should have watched the Thursday night card from ProBox just a few miles up the road in Fort Lauderdale.

But you have to admire Jake Paul’s moxie, work ethic, and confidence. He makes things happen through sheer determination, and he enjoys the journey. That makes him a winner in my book.

