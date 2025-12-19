Jake vs Joshua Undercard Recap: Anderson Silva Turns Back Clock

World champions and promising prospects showed their skills on the Jake vs Joshua undercard, but it was a pair of former MMA champions well past retirement who thrilled the crowd Friday in Miami.

Anderson Silva Takes Out Tyron Woodley

Fifty-year old Anderson Silva of Brazil (4-2, 3 KOs) took out 43-year-old Tyron Woodley of Ferguson, Missouri (0-3) in a mercifully brief cruiserweight fight. Silva pinned Woodley back against the ropes, then landed a bomb of an uppercut followed by a right hook to score a knockdown on Woodley in the second round.

ANDERSON SILVA DROPS TYRON WOODLEY ARE YOU SERIOUS 😨 THE REFEREE STOPS IT IN THE 2ND ROUND.#JakeJoshua is LIVE now ONLY on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/6Hl339QKty — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) December 20, 2025

Woodley survived, but as the fight was about to proceed, Woodley’s corner asked referee Sam Burgos to stop the fight at 1:33 of the round.

“I just tried to take my time … I’m lucky, but lucky is the people training hard and I’m lucky,” said Silva, crediting his team for the results. “The guys gave me a lot of punches in training, kicking my ass the whole time in training. And I come here and do my best,” laughed Silva.

A disappointed Woodley said, “I’m used to MMA, we go out on our shields. And I was yelling at my coach, but they made the right call at the end of the day.” Woodley, who took the fight on three weeks’ notice, said he’d like another fight with adequate training time.

Silva said he plans to attend the Beverly Hills Police Department training academy to become a law enforcement officer to “give something back to the United States,” but vowed this is not his last fight. He said he’d like to face his original opponent, Chris Weidman, who bowed out due to injury. Weidman famously defeated Silva in 2013 to end his long reign as the UFC middleweight champion.

Alycia Baumgardner Batters Leila Beaudoin

Alycia Baumgardner of Dallas (17-1, 7 KOs) battered a brave Leila Beaudoin of Levec, Quebec (13-2, 2 KOs) for all 12 three-minute rounds, rolling up damage and stepping up the offense as the rounds ticked by for a definitive decision victory. Scorecards were 117-110, 117-110, and 118-109. Baumgardner dominated the fight, scoring a knockdown at the end of the seventh round.

“Listen, women are doing the damn thing. So, I’m just happy that I could go the distance and show my skill. I can box, I can punch, I can put somebody down. And I’m just happy to be here in the moment,” said Baumgardner. “Three minutes is made for me. It’s made for my style.”

With the win, Baumgardner defends the IBF, WBA, and WBO World Super Featherweight titles. Baumgardner called out her MVP stablemate Caroline Dubois, who defended her lightweight title earlier on the card.

Jahmal Harvey Gets Second Pro Win

Super featherweight Jahmal Harvey of Oxon Hill, Maryland (2-0, 1 KOs) vs. Kevin “El Chino” Cervantes of Colombia (5-1, 5 KOs) scored a knockdown halfway through the first round with a left hand, though Cervantes protested it was a slip. Harvey got five more rounds in, shutting Cervantes out on all three cards by scores of 60-53. Harvey landed 185 punches to just 37 for Cervantes.

“I’m pleased with my second pro fight, I dominated every round,” said Harvey, who said he tried to stop Cervantes and admitted he grew frustrated when he couldn’t make it happen. Still, the Paris 2024 Olympic team member left the ring with a smile and another pro win.

Bloody Good Win for Cherneka Johnson

Cherneka “Sugar Neeks” Johnson of New Zealand (19-2, 8 KOs) handed Amanda Galle of Ontario, Canada (12-1-1, 1 KO) her first loss, retaining her undisputed IBF/WBO/WBC/WBA bantamweight titles in a solid performance for a unanimous decision with scores of 99-91, 98-92, and 97-93.

It turned out to be a bloody battle when both fighters opened up cuts on each other in the first round. Johnson has been through several bloodbath fights in her career. When asked about it, she said, “I seen all the blood on the floor and thought ‘here we go,’” adding that she’s been through worse.

Johnson said she was confident in winning rounds, although she had hoped for a stoppage in the first defense of all four titles. “We still got the job done at the end,” said Johnson.

Sweet US Debut for Caroline Dubois

Caroline Dubois of London (12-0-1, 5 KOs), sister of Daniel Dubois, scored a knockdown in her American debut, going on to dominate a tough Camilla Panatta of Italy (8-3-1, 1 KOs). Dubois successfully defended her WBC World Lightweight title. Dubois dropped Panatta with a solid right hook after a series of excellent body shots. Panatta got up and carried on, making it to the final bell.

Yokasta Valle of Costa Rica (34-3, 10 KOs) and Yadira Bustillos of Las Vegas (11-2, 2 KOs) went to war with the WBC World Strawweight title on the line. Valle prevailed by majority decision with scores of 98-92, 96-94, and 95-95. It was a quick-paced bout delivering solid action.

Welterweight Avious “Tha Underdog” Griffin of Chattanooga (18-1, 17 KOs) blew out Justin Cardona of Salinas, California (10-1, 5 KOs) with a vicious left hook knockout at the end of the first round. Cardona gamely tried to get to his feet but couldn’t beat referee Christopher Young’s count.

Brazilian cruiserweight Keno Marley (1-0) won his pro debut against Diarra Davis Jr. of Canyon Country, California (2-2, 1 KO), scoring a first-round knockdown on the way to a shutout decision win.