Daniel Dubois vs. Fabio Wardley Purse Breakdown: What WBO Heavyweight Champion Takes Home After £600k Blow

Daniel Dubois survived two knockdowns on Saturday night to stop Fabio Wardley in the 11th round at Manchester’s Co-op Live Arena. It was a punishing fight. Dubois was dropped by a right hand just 10 seconds into the first round and fell again in the third.

He eventually took control, breaking the defending champion down until the referee stopped the fight 28 seconds into the 11th. The win seals Dubois’ status as a two-time world heavyweight champion and the new WBO titleholder.

The victory brings a massive payday, but a large portion of it will never reach his bank account. Because the fight took place in the UK, Dubois faces a steep tax bill. Between the 45% top income tax rate and National Insurance, HMRC will take nearly half of his multi-million-pound purse.

Daniel Dubois and Fabio Wardley Purse Estimates Revealed

No official paychecks have been released at this point. Queensberry Promotions, the British Boxing Board of Control, and the fighters’ teams have all kept the exact numbers private. However, industry estimates provide a clear idea of the earnings.

Daniel Dubois likely earned a guaranteed purse between $1.8 million and $2.3 million. After bonuses, sponsorships, and event revenue, his total payout should sit around $2.8 million. Fabio Wardley’s guarantee was slightly lower, between $1.4 million and $1.9 million, with total earnings reaching up to $2.7 million. This remains the biggest payday of Wardley’s career.

Both fighters fight under the Queensberry Promotions banner, which is important because it eliminates the need for a purse bid from a rival promoter. That keeps more money inside the promotion rather than being fought over at auction. The DAZN PPV broadcast and a sold-out Co-op Live Arena added commercial weight to the card.

Here Is What Daniel Dubois Actually Takes Home After Tax

Dubois faces a steep financial reality right after becoming the new heavyweight king. In the UK, high earners are taxed at 45% for everything they make over £125,140, plus 2% for National Insurance.

On an estimated purse of £1.3 million, Dubois will hand over roughly £611,000 to HMRC. This leaves him with about £689,000 before he even pays his trainers, manager, or training camp expenses.

And the payout is a significant step down from last year. In July 2025, Dubois reportedly made $71 million for his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk at Wembley. However, now that Dubois holds the WBO belt, he is in a position to secure those larger paydays again.