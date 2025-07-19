Undisputed: Oleksandr Usyk Dominates Daniel Dubois, Scores KO In Rematch

Before a sold-out crowd of 90,000 at Wembley Stadium in London, a new undisputed heavyweight champion emerged.

Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine (24-0, 15 KOs) delivered a master class in his rematch with Daniel Dubois of London (22-3, 21 KOs), scoring a fifth-round knockout to regain the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world, adding Dubois’s IBF belt to the rest of the straps with an impressive performance.

The time of the stoppage was 1:52 of round five.

Usyk: For The People

“It’s for people, it’s for our world people!” said Usyk after his victory.

Both Usyk and Dubois got off to a brisk start. There was no need for a feeling-out round between the two men after nine memorable rounds in 2022. It was in Dubois’s best interests to do what he could to win the early rounds.

There was nothing tentative. Both men came out light on their feet and ready to engage. Despite Dubois’s effort, it was a terrific start for Usyk, landing his stinging southpaw right jab on Dubois.

Dubois returned several solid punches, but Usyk’s nimble feet allowed him to avoid the worst shots. Usyk demonstrates how to be defensively responsible while still delivering his offensive effort. Usyk used his movement while allowing Dubois to put in work and tire.

Dubois’ power was always a threat. It was in his best interests to try and pin Usyk into the corner. But he had to catch and cut him off first. It was also in his best interests to aim at targets bigger than Usyk’s chin. Trainer Don Charles urged Dubois to aim for the shoulders and body.

Demise of Dubois In Round Five

In the fourth round, a Dubois right hook to the hip strayed a bit low. Usyk didn’t show any reaction, though a replay showed it might have been called if seen by referee Michael Griffin.

It turned out to be a mere footnote. Midway through the fifth round, Usyk connected on a solid left hook to the head. Dubois stumbled to his knees. It appeared it might be called a slip by Griffin, but it was a knockdown.

Dubois rose, gasping and shellshocked. Usyk set up the final left hook with several right hand feints, then cracked Dubois to the chin – right on the kisser. Dubois fell hard to the canvas. The fight was over.

Aside perhaps from his two victories over Tyson Fury, it was the finest performance of Usyk’s heavyweight career.

After A Rest, Will Usyk Return?

Usyk, who is 11 years older than Usyk, said after the victory, “38 is a young guy! Remember! 38 is only start!” It’s what his devoted fans want to hear, as it would not be a shock if Usyk decided to retire. But it doesn’t seem to be on his mind.

Asked what more he wants to accomplish, Usyk first said, “Nothing. It’s enough.

Next, I don’t know. I want to rest. I don’t know. I want to be at home with my family, my wife, my children. I want to rest now. Maybe two, three months, I want to rest, just rest.”

Usyk paused, looking out at the fans hanging on every word at Wembley. “Maybe Tyson Fury?” The crowd let up a roar.

“Maybe we have three options? Derek Chisora and Anthony Joshua? Maybe Joseph Parker?

“Listen, I cannot now say. Because I want to be home. Listen, people. Thank you so much,” said Usyk. He delivered a message in Ukrainian to his country, ending with “Slava Ukraini!”

About his opponent, Usyk said, ”I’m sorry, it’s sport. My people wanted this win.”

Dubois Vows He’ll Be Back

Looking composed and calm after the loss, Dubois said, “I have to command him on the performance. I gave everything I had. There were probably a few things I could have sharpened up. Take no credit away from the man. I’ll be back.

“I was just fighting, man. I was in a fight. I was just trying to pick him off round by round. It is what it is,” added Dubois by way of explanation, saying again he would be back.

Standing by his side, trainer Don Charles said, “We tried to get going. He’s a young champion, Daniel Dubois, 27 years old. It’s remarkable what he’s achieved to date. He’ll be back from this stronger.”

Charles said of Usyk, “That’s a great champion, generational great. If you’re going to lose, lose to someone like that. He’ll be back from this.”

Dubois thanked the British fans, promising he would go back to the drawing board and return.

Queensberry Promotions chief Frank Warren called Usyk “a modern-day legend. He’s an unbelievable fighter. In any generation, he’d be a great fighter. I take my hat off to him tonight.

“Daniel was ready for him, trained hard, no complaints, no excuses. The better man won tonight.

Warren noted that the WBO had already ordered the champion to face mandatory challenger Joseph Parker. Parker has been passed over far too often and deserves his long-delayed opportunity against whoever it might be.

Congrats to one of the greatest heavyweights of all time @usykaa on a huge win. I respect you a lot. Now we do an MMA match for the world @MostVpromotions pic.twitter.com/1MgsKyG13z — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 19, 2025

PS – you can forget about a fight between Usyk and Jake Paul. Although Paul was present at Wembley, and although Usyk indulged Paul in a faceoff in the ring, don’t hold your breath. Even though it would be the easiest purse Usyk ever earned, he has too much pride not to give a legitimate challenger like Parker his shot.

Lawrence Okolie Dominates Kevin Lerena

One mercy round on the scorecards from a single judge was all Kevin Lerena could muster against a dominating performance by Lawrence Okolie of England (22-1, 16 KOs) to retain his WBC Silver Heavyweight title.

Lerena (31-4, 15 KOs) has delivered good performances in his career. Still, he’s never been able to get a win at the highest levels of the division, including a loss to Dubois in a 2022 barnburner of a fight with five knockdowns before Dubois stopped Lerena.

Scores were 100-90, 100-90, and 99-91 in the ten-round fight.

Aadam Hamed Wins In Early Action

Super lightweight prospect “Prince” Aadam Hamed of Dubai (6-0, 3 KOs) added a decision wi over four rounds as expected over Ezequiel Gregores of Spain (3-24), with a referee score of 40-36. Gregores managed to make it to the bell against the son of flashy former champion Prince Naseem Hamed.