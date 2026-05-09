Wardley vs Dubois Delivers Fight of The Year Drama

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Wardley vs Dubois joined Gatti vs Ward and Corrales vs Castillo , delivering savage action for 11 rounds before Daniel Dubois rallied to stop Fabio Wardley on Saturday in Manchester.

, delivering savage action for 11 rounds before Daniel Dubois rallied to stop Fabio Wardley on Saturday in Manchester. Fabio Wardley scored two knockdowns in the first three rounds, but Daniel Dubois settled down and relied on his experience and sheer will to become the WBO World Heavyweight champion.

Frank Warren of Queensberry Promotions confirmed there is a rematch clause. Dubois did not name any potential opponents, but said he looked forward to going into the ring as a champion once again.

No one will ever call Daniel Dubois a quitter again. After getting up from two knockdowns in the first three rounds, it seemed Wardley vs Dubois would be over almost before it began.

But the 18,000-plus Manchester fans watched round after round of savage nonstop action in an epic fight to remember. Dubois rallied and roared back, exacting revenge on Fabio Wardley until referee Howard Foster called a stop to the brutality at 28 seconds of round 11.

The former heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois of London (23-3, 22 KOs) let out a roar as ring announcer Thomas Trieber said the words every fighter wants to hear: And The New, becoming the WBO World Heavyweight champion.

Wardley of Ipswitch, England (20-1-1, 19 KOs) has one of the finest chins in boxing. The fight could have and should have been stopped a few rounds earlier. But with the potential to change the outcome, as he did against Huni, Wardley was allowed to continue until he had nothing left. He still managed to leave the ring on his own shaky legs.

“It was a war. We come through the sticky moments. It was a war. Thank you, Fabio, for that. Thank you,” said Dubois.

Dubois said it took “bundles of heart” to survive the knockdowns at the start of round one and the second in round three. “I’ve got to get back up, that’s all, and come back harder. I’m a warrior.” Dubois thanked Wardley again, along with his team. “Full glory to God, man, for this victory.”

Wardley Jumps To Early Lead After Three

Wardley caught Dubois at the opening bell with a high right hand to the temple. It didn’t land flush, but it sent Dubois to the canvas. Dubois got himself together, and he boxed well to win the second round. But Wardley caught Dubois again midway through the third round, and this time Dubois seemed done for.

When the round ended, trainer Don Charles slapped Dubois across the face as he got to the corner. He gave Dubois the business, shouting at him to get busy. It was what Dubois needed to hear.

From the fourth round on, Dubois relied on his experience and his resilience. Dare we say it? He relied on the pedigree that got him this far.

Dubois got behind his steely jab and began to land solid shots on Wardley, who took them well. But he kept taking them, and they began to accumulate.

“I had to pull it (his jab) out of the bag and rely on it, and use all my skills. Now I’m number one again,” said Dubois of the start of his impressive turnaround. “He’s a durable fighter, a great warrior.”

Fight Momentum Shifts As Dubois Digs Down

In round six, the momentum of the fight shifted for good. Wardley stood up to several massive punches that no other man could. They began taking their toll. Dubois bloodied Wardley’s nose, and he shifted to protecting himself as Dubois lay on the leather with precision and purpose.

Dubois landed a hard shot to start the seventh. Wardley’s nose was barely recognizable under the blood and disfigurement. But the two carried on. Wardley’s bravery was not in question as Dubois targeted his bloody face. With the pair going at it, referee Howard Foster stopped the fight at the warning, believing it was the round-ending bell. It was difficult to hear with the Manchester crowd roaring.

Should Wardley vs Dubois Been Stopped Sooner?

Any other fighter would have been pulled out by his corner before the ninth round. Wardley’s nose and his right eye were raw flesh. But with Wardley’s proven potential for a single fight-changing punch, Ben Davison trained him to continue. The ringside physician took a look and let the round begin. But Wardley was on shaky ground.

Somehow, both men survived the ninth round while withstanding brutal punishment. At different points, referee Howard Foster could have waived off the fight for Dubois. Wardley gets the benefit of the doubt because of his proven record of turning fights around in late rounds with a single punch, as he did against Justis Huni.

After the tenth round, it seemed fitting to hear the arena’s DJ playing “One Step Beyond” by Madness. For once, Boxing Twitter was in agreement that the fight should be stopped.

Finally, Wardley’s bravery came to a merciful end. The ringside physician let Wardley start the round. With referee Foster hovering, he let Dubois land just a handful of hard shots before he stepped in.

As Wardley awaited the fight announcement, he spoke to his worried mother from the ring, telling her he was OK.

What’s Ahead for Daniel Dubois?

Frank Warren has promoted fights for Queensberry Promotions for 40 years. He called it the best heavyweight fight he’s ever put on. Warren confirmed there is a rematch clause. Whatever decision is made, both men need a good, long rest and the best of care.

Asked about his options, Dubois said, “I want to grow from this fight, improve, and come back and go into the ring a champion again. I love it.”

Nearly every heavyweight ranked in the top ten was watching ringside, including Moses Itauma, Agit Kabayel, and Richard Torrez Jr. of the U.S. Both Oleksandr Usyk and Filip Hrgovic are in training camp, but you can be sure they were watching. Most important for Dubois, he’s got options. The fans can’t lose.

Notes From the Undercard: Chelli Upsets Morrell

Put this fight on your Upset of the Year shortlist. Fulham schoolteacher Zak Chelli stepped in on short notice for an injured Callum Smith against two-division champion and accomplished Cuban amateur David Morrell. Chelli of London (17-3-1, 9 KOs) wrote his own Rocky story, stopping Morrell of Minneapolis (12-2, 9 KOs) with just 36 seconds left in the tenth round.

“Did David Benavidez do that? No, I did!” said Chelli.

Chelli kept himself competitive early, but it seemed Morrell would do just enough to coast to win. That was before Chelli’s father and trainer Zakaria, a native of Tunisia, pointed out after the eighth round that Morrell’s left hand appeared injured. He told his son to unload on Morrell, and he did.

Chelli landed a wicked right hook near the end of the ninth round, and Morrell barely hung on to the bell. Chelli followed up in the tenth, showing patience as he sought the right opportunity. This time it was a left hook that put Morrell down on the canvas. The Cuban bravely got to his feet, but he had nothing left. Chelli let his hands go, and the fight was waved off by referee Darren Sarginson.

“Boxing is all about timing,” said an elated Chelli, thanking his father, who pushed for the fight when he learned Smith, who was watching ringside, had bowed out. “I trained, I knew I’d win!”

Rafferty Stops Essuman

Jack Rafferty of Lancashire (27-0-1, 17 KOs) proved to be too much for Ekow Essuman of Nottingham (22-3, 8 KOs), with the fight stopped after six rounds due to the effect of an eye injury suffered by Essuman and the momentum of Rafferty, who was winning every round.

Thanking his team, Rafferty said he was “stronger than ever, fitter than ever, better than ever” after moving up to the welterweight division. Rafferty wins a minor title and puts himself in position to fight WBA champion Rolly Romero.

Lackluster Win for Jalolov

Heavyweight Bakhodir Jalolov of Uzbekistan (18-0, 16 KOs) got the win in six rounds over Agron Smakici of Croatia (21-4, 19 KOs), but it wasn’t especially impressive. Smakici suffered an eye injury, and his corner waved off the fight. Although the Croatian put up a good effort, it was clear he had likely lost all six rounds in the sluggish fight.