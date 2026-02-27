Usyk To Face Former Kickboxer Verhoeven in May

Saudi General Entertainment Authority representative Turki Alalshikh and Ring Magazine confirmed on Friday that unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine (24-0, 15 KOs) would defend his WBC World Heavyweight title against former kickboxing heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven on Saturday, May 23 in Egypt, taking place in the shadow of the Pyramids.

This comes after a barrage of rumors about Usyk, including allegedly signing with Zuffa Boxing.

The matchup is being titled “Glory in Giza.” It marks Verhoeven’s return to the boxing ring following a twelve-year absence.

Usyk: First Fight in Africa

Usyk became the undisputed heavyweight champion with his two victories over Tyson Fury in Riyadh in 2024.

Usyk then became the unified heavyweight champion with a dominant performance, ending in a fifth-round knockout of Daniel Dubois of England.

Usyk was selected by nearly every boxing outlet at the 2024 Fighter of the Year, including our pick at NY Fights. He remains the number one pound-for-pound fighter on many ranking lists.

Usyk has fought around the world in his professional and amateur career, including in his native Ukraine, Germany, Poland, Latvia, Russia, the United States, and Great Britain. Now, the 39-year-old Usyk will compete in North Africa for the first time.

Verhoeven: Second Boxing Matchup

The 36-year-old Dutch former kickboxer Verhoeven holds several Glory records. They include the most wins in title bouts (14), the most consecutive title defenses (13), the most wins overall (28), and the longest winning streak (27). Verhoevan also ties for the most Glory bouts overall (29).

Verhoeven’s kickboxing record is 54-10. In addition to kickboxing, Verhoeven has previously competed in MMA. He has one professional boxing match on his record. In 2014, Verhoeven knocked out Janos Finfera of Hungary (0-5). Finfera also lost to Hughie Fury by second-round knockout in 2013.

Verhoeven defended his heavyweight kickboxing title in June, defeating former two-time light heavyweight champion Artem Vakhitov by unanimous decision. He then announced his departure from the sport in November after 76 fights and 66 wins overall.

He now returns to boxing for the first time since 2014, hoping to become the first man to defeat Usyk in his professional career.

Oleksandr Usyk: “A Unique Experience For Both of Us”

Usyk said of the matchup with Verhoeven, “I truly respect people who reach the very top in their sport. Rico is one of them — a powerful athlete and a great champion.

“Being a champion isn’t just about belts. It’s about years of hard work, discipline, and belief. I respect his journey. He’s truly the King of Kickboxing. But this is boxing, a different game, with its own rules and its own kings.

“I’m ready and really looking forward to meeting him in the ring. It’s going to be a unique experience for both of us, and I know the fans are excited too. A big night is coming!”

Rico Verhoeven: “Undisputed vs Undisputed”

Verhoeven said, “I spent 12 years as the undisputed heavyweight kickboxing champion and accomplished everything I set out to accomplish. But staying at the top for that long didn’t take away the hunger. It strengthened it.

“I wasn’t looking for comfort, so I started looking for the highest challenge available in another world. Usyk is undisputed in boxing. That’s the kind of challenge that motivates me. Undisputed versus undisputed. The best facing the best.”

Further details, including ticket information and undercard fights will be announced.

Our Thoughts on Usyk vs Verhoeven

Would we rather see Oleksandr Usyk in a serious fight against a worthy challenger, such as the interim champion and top-ranked challenger Abit Kabayel? Or the next man in line, Lawrence Okolie?

If this isn’t the end of Usyk’s boxing career, I’ll give the Ukrainian a pass. He’s entitled to a stunt fight with a big purse involved and little risk, though no fight carries zero risk. He’s faced everyone of any merit put in front of him at both heavyweight and cruiserweight.

But if Usyk’s career ends with this fight while denying Kabayel an opportunity he has earned and deserved, it will be a disappointing finale.