Magomed “Chanco” Zaynukov Improves to 9-0, Blasts Ilia Topuria After Impressive UFC Abu Dhabi Debut 

The hype surrounding Magomed Zaynukov proved to be well-deserved. The undefeated Dagestani announced his arrival in the UFC with a dominant and bloody unanimous decision victory over Damian Rzepecki at UFC Abu Dhabi, delivering on the promise that made him one of the promotion’s most talked-about newcomers.

Whether fans know him as “Chanco” or the viral nickname “John Pork,” Zaynukov has officially introduced himself as a legitimate prospect in the lightweight division. For the unversed, Zaynukov earned his UFC contract with an impressive performance on Dana White’s Contender Series last September, but it took nearly nine months before he finally stepped inside the Octagon.

During that time, anticipation continued to build thanks to his undefeated record, his ties to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev, and the internet meme that playfully compared him to the fictional social media character John Pork.

Entering UFC Abu Dhabi with an unbeaten record, Zaynukov faced another undefeated prospect in Damian Rzepecki. From the opening bell, however, it was clear who was in control. Rzepecki repeatedly looked to wrestle and pin the Russian against the fence, but Zaynukov calmly defended the takedowns, reversed positions in the clinch, and landed the cleaner strikes whenever the fight returned to open space.

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The second round was where the Dagestani truly separated himself. A sharp elbow from the clinch split Rzepecki open, leaving blood pouring down his face as Zaynukov continued to pick him apart with crisp combinations and strong clinch work. Although his output dipped slightly in the final round, he never lost control of the fight, relying on his technical striking, composure, and defensive wrestling to comfortably secure the victory.

All three judges scored the contest 30-27, giving “Chanco” a flawless start to his UFC career in front of an energetic Abu Dhabi crowd. But Zaynukov wasn’t finished making headlines. During his post-fight interview, the 31-year-old immediately turned his attention to former two-division champion Ilia Topuria, taking a direct shot at the Georgian-Spanish star.

He said, “Hey Ilia Topuria! I just wanted to make sure to come out here and do my work. He was saying he was from the team of Ilia Topuria. Well guess what? I come from the school of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. We do not care who we fight. We’ll take anyone!”

He doubled down during the UFC Abu Dhabi post-fight press conference when asked what would happen if he and Topuria were locked in a room together.

The 9-0 Russian said, “They don’t know the type of life we have in Makhachkala. They haven’t seen life the way we’ve lived it. I don’t think they have any chance of coming out of that room. There’s no acting for the cameras over there. Everything is very different. We just don’t like to bring the trash outside the house.”

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The verbal jabs weren’t new either. Before making his UFC debut, Zaynukov appeared on Red Corner MMA for a word-association segment, where he offered blunt opinions on several of the lightweight division’s biggest names.

Charles Oliveira earned the respectful description “Brazilian horse,” while retired fan favorite Dustin Poirier was simply called “Diamond.” Topuria, however, received no such praise. “Buffoon,” Zaynukov said when asked about the former champion.

He also labeled reigning lightweight champion Justin Gaethje as “punch drunk,” questioning the American’s fighting style, while dismissing top contender Arman Tsarukyan as a “blogger,” referencing his recent inactivity and growing presence as a streamer.

With a dominant 30-27 victory, an undefeated record intact, and no shortage of confidence on the microphone, Magomed Zaynukov couldn’t have asked for a better UFC debut. If his performance in Abu Dhabi was any indication, “John Pork” may soon become one of the lightweight division’s fastest-rising stars.