“Almost Confirmed From Both Sides”: Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier Trilogy in the Works But Outside UFC

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier have been trading verbal shots for over a decade — at press conferences, on social media, during reality TV tapings, and everywhere in between. Their bitter rivalry never needed a third MMA fight to feel complete because their hatred alone kept it alive long after their historic encounters in the Octagon.

But now, a trilogy is suddenly back on the table, as the two legends are in active negotiations to settle their score in a format UFC fans never expected.

Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier Wrestling Match Nearly Locked In for PWL

ALF Global founder Alfredo Auditore posted on his Instagram Stories this week, claiming that a wrestling match between Jones and Cormier inside his Professional Wrestling League is close to becoming official.

“We’ve made a wrestling match: Jon Jones vs Daniel Cormier in our PWL league. It’s almost confirmed from both sides. Let’s do it!” Auditore wrote on Instagram Stories, adding in a follow-up post: “In the works. Negotiating.”

🚨 A wrestling match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier is in the works, per Alfredo Auditore 👀 “We’ve made a wrestling match: Jon Jones vs Daniel Cormier in our PWL league. It’s almost confirmed from both sides. Let’s do it!” (via alfredo_auditore/IG) pic.twitter.com/wlm9Y9BHqQ — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 4, 2026



Auditore leads ALF Global, which earlier in 2026 staged ALF Reality, a Russian series similar to the UFC, featuring Jones and Cormier as opposing coaches. Their old animosity reignited almost immediately. During filming, Cormier called Jones fat to his face and disputed Jones’ claim of being 3-0 in their rivalry, pointing out that their official record stands at 1-0 after Jones’ second win was overturned due to a failed drug test.

The beef never left. During an ALF Reality interview, Cormier issued an open wrestling challenge, saying, “15-0 American wrestling, international wrestling 10-0, Greco-Roman wrestling—anything that ends in the word wrestling, let me and Jones do it, and I’ll win.” He even backed it up financially, adding, “I told him let’s bet. We can bet 50 grand apiece before we go wrestle.”

While the former three-time undisputed UFC champion initially rejected the challenge, Auditore’s latest posts suggest the picture has completely changed, with both sides now genuinely looking to complete their trilogy outside the UFC.

Background on Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier Rivalry

History between these two is well documented. Jones beat Cormier by decision at UFC 182 in January 2015, then stopped him with a head kick at UFC 214 in July 2017. That second result was later changed to a no-contest after Jones failed a drug test.

Jones finished his MMA career at 27-1 with one no-contest. He last fought in November 2024, stopping Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, and retired in 2025. Cormier retired in August 2020 after losing a decision to Miocic at UFC 252, leaving the sport with a 22-3 record.

That leaves Cormier, now 47, out of action for six years. Jones, 38, has been away for about 18 months. Cormier is a two-time Olympic wrestler, but years of MMA, two back surgeries, and a long layoff have taken a toll.

Jones, meanwhile, is younger, bigger, and has always carried elite wrestling defense even against world-class opposition. He was heavily linked to the upcoming UFC White House card, but CEO Dana White dismissed the idea.

However, because Jones already has a strong working relationship with Auditore, this current situation feels like a genuine negotiation rather than a publicity stunt.

Nothing is signed yet. “Almost confirmed” means the match is still unconfirmed. Still, considering how bitter this rivalry has been, a wrestling match could finally bring the closure the Octagon never provided.

Nothing is signed. “Almost confirmed” is not confirmed. But given where this rivalry started, the fact that both sides are even at the table for a third meeting — in any format — is a story in itself. The wrestling room may settle what the Octagon never officially did.