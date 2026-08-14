Islam Makhachev Drops Major Update on Potential Boxing Bout With Conor McGregor 

Conor McGregor’s long-awaited return at UFC 329 ended in misery after a gruesome right knee injury just over a minute into the opening round handed Max Holloway a first-round TKO victory. With the Irishman expected to be sidelined for at least a year following surgery, fans are already wondering if they will ever see him back inside the Octagon.

Interestingly, Islam Makhachev was one of the few fighters to show sympathy toward the former two-division champion after his comeback lasted just 69 seconds. But the Dagestani also dropped a major revelation about a potential fight with McGregor, just not inside the Octagon.

The reigning welterweight champion revealed that a boxing match with McGregor was pitched by Turki Alalshikh. The Saudi power broker even put the Irishman on a video call during the recent Zuffa 9 boxing event, which Makhachev also attended. That is where the idea of a potential matchup between the two was brought up.

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Speaking to UFC Eurasia, Makhachev revealed, “A fight is still possible. I have a new story to tell regarding McGregor. I went to a boxing event, and I was with Turki Alalshikh. He called Conor. He asked Conor if he wants to box with me. Yes, that, I am down. I told him to ask Dana White, who was near us. He laughed about it. We couldn’t really talk. He started showing … body language.”

Makhachev is clearly open to sharing the ring with McGregor if the opportunity comes together. He added, “Why not? I am not a high-level boxer, but I can handle myself with other MMA fighters on the feet.”

🚨🇮🇪 Islam Makhachev reveals he and Conor McGregor had a talk with Turki Alalshikh regarding their potential boxing match: “I was at a boxing event with Turki Alalshikh, and he asked me if I’d box Conor McGregor. I said I was down, and he called Conor. We couldn’t really talk… pic.twitter.com/H0Aaj28AqH — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) August 13, 2026

Makhachev has never competed in a professional boxing match, but McGregor famously crossed over into boxing against Floyd Mayweather in 2017, reportedly earning a $100 million payday for the blockbuster bout.

With crossover boxing events like Oleksandr Usyk vs. Rico Verhoeven continuing to attract plenty of attention, a potential matchup between McGregor and Makhachev could certainly generate interest. However, fans will have to wait before anything can happen.

McGregor is currently recovering from surgery, while the former UFC double champion has confirmed that his next fight will be the final bout on his current contract. He has also made it clear that he wants to complete a trilogy with Holloway.

If McGregor gets his trilogy fight and eventually enters free agency, the door could open for some massive fights outside the UFC. And judging by Makhachev’s comments, a boxing showdown between the two may already have a head start.