Conor McGregor Breaks Sobriety Amidst ACL Recovery After Brad Pitt Ends His Seven-Year Streak 

It has been a month since Conor McGregor’s long-awaited UFC 329 comeback ended in heartbreak. Fans had barely settled into the main event before disaster struck, as the Irish superstar injured his knee just 69 seconds into his rematch with Max Holloway, handing “Blessed” a TKO victory.

A few days later, McGregor confirmed what many had feared after undergoing medical scans. Taking to social media, the former two-division champion revealed that he had torn both his ACL and meniscus.

Recently, the Irishman underwent surgery and shared the news on social media as he continues to hold onto hopes of completing the final fight on his current UFC contract against Holloway. With a long recovery ahead of him, though, it looks like the former double champion has returned to some of his old habits.

McGregor had previously planned to stay sober during his year-long layoff. However, that seems to have changed, and Brad Pitt is apparently the reason. After the Academy Award winner recently ended his own seven-year period of sobriety, McGregor decided to show his support by enjoying a few pints of his own Forged Irish Stout.

For the unversed, Pitt broke his sobriety streak last month during the star-studded wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden. He has since reintroduced moderate drinking, joking that he is ‘back off the wagon’ in an interview with Esquire.

That prompted McGregor to return to his former ways, with the UFC star telling fans on social media that he would be enjoying a taste of his own stout. He wrote, “I have decided to have a few pints of ‘The World’s Creamiest Stout @forgedirishstout in support of my fellow actor, Brad Pitt!”

He further added in the same tweet, “Take it easy, Brad! Forged Irish Stout is a 4.2% alcohol, true sociable and friendly delicious beverage. Enjoy safely.”

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McGregor later had another amusing interaction with a fan. He first uploaded a video of himself pouring the stout into a glass, writing, “This one’s for you, Mucker!” When a fan suggested that the beverage should be enjoyed in moderation but also claimed it should be “properly taken every day,” McGregor replied, “Listen, there’s levels to the game hahahah.”

With this being the fifth knee surgery of McGregor’s career and a year-long layoff potentially ahead of him, fans will hope the former double champion can stay on the right track during his recovery. After all, the Irishman has had a turbulent few years, and the last thing he needs is to fall back into the unhealthy habits that have followed him since 2021.