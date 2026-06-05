Dana White Scrambles as Sean Strickland’s Snub Turns UFC Freedom 250 into Political Flashpoint Again

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is threatening to protest outside the White House with a bullhorn and his title belt. With just ten days until UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn, this is a major PR headache for Dana White.

The event already faces heavy criticism for its political timing, as it takes place on President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday. Critics are calling it a political rally rather than a sporting event. In this tense atmosphere, Strickland’s shocking snub has only amplified the controversy.

Meanwhile, the UFC boss is trying to cool things, mirroring his approach from right after the initial White House event announcement.

Sean Strickland’s White House Ban Sparks Controversy

Strickland, who reclaimed the middleweight title with a split-decision upset over Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 328 last month as an underdog, revealed Wednesday he had been blacklisted from attending the major event.

He announced that high-level executives notified him he was not cleared to attend the June 14 event. In response, Strickland vowed to stage a “peaceful protest” outside the White House gates, armed with a bullhorn and his title belt.

“The only male American champ banned at the White House because I said Trump is owned by [Benjamin Netanyahu],” he wrote on Instagram. When a fan asked why, he kept it short: “I made fun of Israel and Epstein.”

Sean Strickland says he’s BANNED from attending the UFC White House event 😬 “I made fun of Israel and Epstein. The only male American champ banned at the White House.” pic.twitter.com/gdF2bFD6Bt — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) June 3, 2026



Strickland announced he bought a plane ticket anyway. “I’m gonna bring the belt, I’m gonna get a big bullhorn and we’re gonna go right up to the gates,” he said on X.

The ban pulled in Freedom 250’s main event headliner Justin Gaethje, who faces lightweight champion Ilia Topuria in a title unification bout on fight night. After a fan called for American fighters to boycott the event, Gaethje fired back, penning, “You and Sean are relentlessly dumb.”

Strickland replied, “Youre a real good goy Time to switch your flag.”

This explosive personal back-and-forth completely oversaturated the news cycle following Strickland’s ejection from the White House event. By taking their feud public, the fighters left absolutely no room for Dana White to dodge intense media scrutiny heading into fight week.

Dana White Forced Into Familiar Damage Control Mode

The fallout pushed White to defend the event publicly again. When the date was first confirmed, the 56-year-old faced the same “political rally” criticism after it emerged the card would land on Trump’s birthday. MMA journalist Ariel Helwani even called it a “love letter to Trump.” Now, in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, he delivered a near-identical rebuttal.

“This is the 250th birthday of America. That’s the story that we’re going to tell,” White said. “Everybody, no matter what your politics are – this is relevant to you as an American.”

However, the optics continuously undermine his message. The event was entirely Trump’s idea. The 4,300 on-site seats were handpicked by the Trump administration and UFC leadership, completely bypassing public ticket sales. The UFC is spending an estimated $60 million on production alone. Now, its own active American middleweight champion is banned from the grounds for his political speech.

White can insist this is simply a patriotic celebration. But banning a reigning champion for what he says makes it incredibly difficult to argue the event is about anything else.