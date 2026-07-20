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Fatima Kline’s Showboating Suplexes Earn Her Demetrious Johnson Comparison From UFC CBO Hunter Campbell 

After Fatima Kline's dominant statement at UFC Oklahoma, the 115-pounder earned comparisons to 125lbs GOAT Demetrious Johnson.

Kshitiz Kumar Singh
Kshitiz Kumar Singh
4 Min Read
Jul 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Tabatha Ricci (red gloves) fights Fatima Kline (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
by Kshitiz Kumar Singh

UFC Oklahoma City showcased the arrival of another rising contender as Fatima Kline delivered the most impressive performance of her career, cruising to a dominant unanimous decision victory over No. 8-ranked Tabatha Ricci inside the Paycom Center.

Ricci entered the bout looking to bounce back from a decision loss to No. 2-ranked Virna Jandiroba, while the No. 11-ranked Kline brought a three-fight winning streak into the Octagon. “The Archangel” knew a win over a top-10 opponent would be the biggest of her career, and potentially propel her into title contention.

Kline did exactly that, sweeping the scorecards 30-27 on all three judges’ cards after controlling the fight from start to finish. She neutralized Ricci’s pressure with her jab and crisp right hand before repeatedly taking the Brazilian to the mat whenever the opportunity presented itself. The statistics reflected Kline’s dominance. 

She outlanded Ricci 86-26 in total strikes, held a 66-24 edge in significant strikes, and completed seven of her nine takedown attempts. Beyond the numbers, Kline stole the show with her confidence. She twice lifted Ricci for highlight-reel suplexes, stuck her tongue out mid-exchange, and repeatedly joked with the commentary team, particularly Daniel Cormier, while slamming Ricci to the canvas.

 

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The performance earned rave reviews backstage as well. According to UFC veteran Michael Chiesa, UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell gave Kline one of the highest compliments imaginable, comparing her to former flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson.

The comparison came after UFC COO Lawrence Epstein likened Kline’s growing appeal to Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark during the UFC Oklahoma City post-fight show. Campbell then reportedly took it a step further, saying Kline reminded him of “Mighty Mouse.”

It’s easy to see why. Johnson built his legacy not only through technical brilliance but also by making elite competition look effortless, famously finishing Ray Borg with a spectacular and almost showboating type armbar at UFC 216 while recording his record-breaking 11th consecutive flyweight title defense in 2017. 

 

 

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Kline’s suplexs and dominance certainly reminded fans of the UFC legend. Now 10-1 as a professional and 5-1 in the UFC, Kline has firmly established herself as one of the strawweight division’s brightest young stars. Saturday’s victory extended her winning streak to four, adding Ricci to a run that already included victories over Angela Hill and Melissa Martinez.

Her lone UFC defeat came in her promotional debut against current top contender Jasmine Jasudavicius, but she has looked like a completely different fighter ever since. With champion Mackenzie Dern set to defend her strawweight title against Gillian Robertson in the co-main event of UFC 330, Kline has positioned herself squarely in the title conversation. 

Having already called for the division’s top contenders after her latest win, “The Archangel” could find herself just one victory away from her first UFC championship opportunity.

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ByKshitiz Kumar Singh
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Kshitiz Kumar Singh is a UFC Writer at NY Fights with over three years of experience in sports journalism and content creation. Known for his sharp storytelling and passion for combat sports, he has written in-depth features on stars like Brock Lesnar, Randy Couture, and Ilia Topuria. Before joining NY Fights, Kshitiz worked as a UFC Editor at EssentiallySports while currently serving as a WWE Editor at FirstSportz. His admiration for legends like Georges St-Pierre continues to inspire his detailed and engaging MMA coverage. Whether he’s covering the Octagon or the squared circle, Kshitiz is committed to delivering accurate, high-quality content. Outside the world of sports, he’s a dedicated cinephile, often found practicing monologues from his favorite Al Pacino films, combining his love for cinema with storytelling.

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