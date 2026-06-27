Jon Jones Urges Dustin Poirier to Forgive Himself After Viral Airport Arrest Drama

Dustin Poirier spent 16 years building one of the most respected legacies in UFC history — achieving 30 wins, an interim lightweight title, three title shots, and ten Fight of the Night bonuses. But, on Father’s Day, bodycam footage of him threatening airport police and screaming profanities at Delta staff went viral, leaving the entire MMA world stunned by his behavior.

Poirier retired last year following a unanimous decision loss to Max Holloway. Barely 12 months out of the cage, “The Diamond” seems unable to adjust to retirement life. While the majority of the MMA community is mocking him and his situation, heavyweight great Jon Jones has stepped up with must-hear advice.

Jon Jones Backs Dustin Poirier, Compares UFC Retirement to Leaving the Military

Jones might be the very first voice to step up in Poirier’s corner. He knows the territory better than many in the promotion since he has had his own well-documented run-ins with the law over the years, including alcohol-related arrests, making his response carry more weight than a standard social media show of solidarity.

He said, via RedCorner_MMA, “I hope that Dustin keeps his head high, gets back on his horse, and realizes that, at the end of the day, news is news. The whole world is talking about him right now. He didn’t hurt anybody. He was drunk. We’ve all been drunk. Alcohol makes you do silly things. It’s important for him to forgive himself and keep moving forward.”

Jon Jones urges Dustin Poirier to forgive himself and move forward following his bad behavior at the airport 👀🫡 “I hope that Dustin keeps his head high, gets back on his horse, and realizes that, at the end of the day, news is news. The whole world is talking about him right… pic.twitter.com/VL5vzUMp0q — FREAK.MMA (@FREAKMMA1) June 27, 2026



A fan on X also questioned him about how someone of Poirier’s stature ends up in that situation. The 38-year-old replied, “I do respect the fact that he’s being honest about his mental state. I swear, in some weird way, retiring from the UFC almost feels like retiring from the military or something. There’s so many similarities.”

Fighters spend years with a defined purpose, a structured routine, and an identity built entirely around competition. When that stops, the void can hit fast and hard. For Poirier, alcohol fills it.

Dustin Poirier’s Atlanta Airport Arrest — What Actually Happened

Atlanta police responded to Delta Gate D36 at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport around 4:50 p.m. on June 21 after someone reported a drunk passenger who wasn’t being allowed on a flight. And when officers showed up, they found Dustin Poirier losing his temper and screaming at the airline staff.

The first officer on the scene reportedly recognized him from the UFC, so he called for backup because Poirier was acting combative. He literally yelled at officers, shouting, “I’ll fight you right now.”

Poirier, 37, ended up booked into Clayton County Jail on a misdemeanor public drunkenness charge. He bonded out a few hours later, but under Georgia law, a conviction could mean up to a year in jail, a $1,000 fine, or both.

After getting out, Poirier took to Instagram to own up to it, posting, “I’m at the point where I need some help, walking away from fighting hasn’t been easy on me and alcohol isn’t the answer. It has ruined my father’s life and I will not allow it to ruin mine, my family deserve me at 100%.”

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However, this arrest doesn’t change what he did in the cage, but it really shines a light on a massive problem in combat sports because nobody knows what to do with these guys once the cage door closes for good.