Dana White Leaves Little Doubt About Usman Nurmagomedov’s Next Move

UFC CEO Dana White essentially confirmed the promotion’s intention to sign undefeated phenom Usman Nurmagomedov on Saturday night, breaking his usual poker-faced approach to free agency.

When asked at the UFC Belgrade post-fight presser if he would pursue the elite lightweight, his one-word answer and unexpected expression resolved many lingering questions.

Dana White’s One-Word Answer on Usman Nurmagomedov’s Question

Usman Nurmagomedov, who declared himself the Superior Lightweight, officially hit the open market on Friday night after a dominant, first-round knockout of Archie Colgan at PFL New York. The victory marked the final fight of his PFL contract. Holding a perfect 22-0 record, he is arguably the most accomplished lightweight outside of the UFC.

Because of those credentials, it is completely obvious why he sits at the top of the UFC’s wishlist. When The Mac Life’s Oscar Willis asked if the promotion was interested in signing the free agent, White replied, “Sure.”

The UFC boss had a wide smile throughout the entire exchange, and reporters in the room agreed that his body language left absolutely no room for doubt.

Dana White had the biggest smile on his face when asked about signing Usman Nurmagomedov 😭 “Sure.” pic.twitter.com/5hTcA4lvf8 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 1, 2026



Beyond his personal accolades, Nurmagomedov belongs to MMA’s most dominant bloodline. He is the younger brother of UFC bantamweight contender Umar Nurmagomedov and the cousin of former undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

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Usman originally captured the Bellator lightweight title in 2022 and defended it three times before the PFL-Bellator merger. He then won the inaugural PFL lightweight championship in late 2025 and defended it twice, running through the promotion without a single defeat.

Usman Nurmagomedov’s Stance Amid Dana White’s Interest

While Dana White openly showed his excitement, Usman is keeping a much lower profile about his next move. Speaking to reporters at his post-fight media scrum, the free agent made it clear that he will not be rushed into a contract simply for the sake of prestige.

For years, his team has talked about following “Father’s Plan,” the championship legacy left behind by the late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. But Usman was completely honest about the financial side of professional fighting, stating, “Legacy — we keep doing legacy, but money, brother. I have a family. Legacy doesn’t pay check.”

He refused to pick a promotion on the spot, explaining that his cousin Khabib and his management team need to review all their options first.

“I have to talk to Khabib, I have to talk with my team, and then we will make the decision,” Nurmagomedov said. “Right now, I cannot make the decision… because I can’t. I have my team.”

With Khabib already confirming that official negotiations will take place over the next month, Usman’s patient approach forces the UFC to bring a massive financial offer to the table if they want to secure the world’s most sought-after lightweight.