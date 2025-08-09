Later this month, all eyes in the MMA world will be on Chicago for UFC 319, where Dricus Du Plessis will defend his middleweight crown against undefeated force Khamzat Chimaev. But before that blockbuster clash in the ‘Windy City,’ the UFC is rolling out another action-packed card on August 9, for UFC Fight Night 109 at the Apex in Las Vegas. The night’s main event features top-ranked middleweights Roman Dolidze and Anthony Hernandez in a high-stakes battle.

Both men are riding impressive winning streaks, and with a top-five spot potentially on the line, the stakes couldn’t be higher. The co-main event will see Steve Erceg and Ode Osbourne collide in a short-notice bantamweight bout, bringing speed, skill, and the promise of fireworks. But beyond the action inside the Octagon, there’s another storyline fans love to follow—fighter payouts. Who’s going home with the biggest check?

UFC Vegas 109: Projected Earnings for Roman Dolidze, Anthony Hernandez, Steve Erceg & Ode Osbourne

While the UFC doesn’t officially release fighter salaries outside of California, estimates based on past purses and contract trends paint a clear picture. According to BetMGM.com, Dolidze, on a three-fight win streak, earned over $200,000 for defeating Marvin Vettori in March and about $220,000 for beating Kevin Holland at UFC 307.

With a $110,000 base pay and win bonuses in past fights, he’s projected to make close to $350,000 this weekend. Hernandez, unbeaten in his last seven UFC bouts, made around $144,000 for defeating Brendan Allen earlier this year and about $198,000 for his win over Roman Kopylov. His expected payday sits around $220,000.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMA Junkie (@mmajunkie)

Erceg enters the co-main event as a 135-pounder on a three-fight skid, with notable losses to Brandon Moreno, Kai Kara-France, and Alexandre Pantoja. He’s still been earning well, about $200,000 for the Pantoja fight and $250,000 against Kara-France. Osbourne, meanwhile, pocketed around $50,000 for his win over Luis Gurule at UFC London. This weekend, Osbourne is expected to make close to $100,000, while a victory could see Erceg’s earnings pass $280,000.

UFC Vegas 109: Projected Fighter Payouts for Angela Hill, Iasmin Lucindo, Eryk Anders & More

In the featured women’s strawweight bout, Iasmin Lucindo takes on Angela Hill. Lucindo earned roughly $30,000 in her loss to Amanda Lemos, while Hill made over $150,000 for her win against Ketlen Souza. Hill is projected to earn about $180,000 on Saturday, while a victory could push Lucindo past $40,000.

Elsewhere on the card, middleweight Eryk Anders, who earned over $316,000 in his UFC 310 victory over Chris Weidman, is expected to make between $80,000 and $100,000 for this Fight Night appearance. His opponent, Christian Leroy Duncan, comes in as the favorite with past payouts including $40,000 for his UFC 304 loss and $80,000 for his win at UFC London. This time, he’s expected to earn around $60,000.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UFC (@ufc)

In the featherweight division, Andre Fili takes on Cristian Rodriguez. Fili’s payouts have varied, $240,000 plus a $50,000 performance bonus for his win over Cub Swanson at UFC 303, $106,000 at UFC 296, and about $110,000 in a loss at UFC Seattle. For this bout, he’s projected to take home around $100,000. Finally, bantamweight Jean Matsumoto, who earned $26,000 in his UFC Seattle loss to Rob Font, is expected to make about $50,000 for his matchup against Miles Johns.