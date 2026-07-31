Anthony Smith’s Arrest Draws Dana White’s First Words on Former Title Challenger

Anthony Smith spent 17 years building a reputation as one of the toughest, most respected veterans to come through the UFC’s light heavyweight division. He officially retired from mixed martial arts in April 2025, wrapping up a professional career that began in 2008.

While he first entered the UFC octagon in 2013, he spent his early years fighting across regional promotions before returning to the company permanently in 2016. Over his nine-year tenure with the promotion, he challenged Jon Jones for the light heavyweight title and became a staple of the division.

However, his decorated legacy was thrown under the bus this week following his arrest in Nebraska on felony charges. Many MMA personalities shared their opinions on the shocking development. Meanwhile, UFC CEO Dana White took a bit more time to address the situation publicly.

Dana White Breaks Silence on Anthony Smith’s Felony Domestic Assault Arrest

The former title challenger was arrested in his home state of Nebraska on three felony charges, and the news has rippled through the MMA community. UFC president Dana White addressed the situation publicly for the first time while speaking with TheMacLife, offering a mix of surprise and a personal perspective on the news.

He said, “He’s one of those guys too that you don’t expect to see that happen but from personal experience, it can happen to anybody. I don’t know enough about it. I don’t know enough of the details. I mean, I’ve been on the road this whole time but, you know, I just hope it works out for him and his family and his kids.”

White was on the ground leading operations in Belgrade ahead of the fight card when he spoke on the matter. He left short comments to avoid the distraction of the domestic legal issue while his team prepared for the weekend fight card.

Anthony Smith’s Arrest Details and Charges in Nebraska

The 38-year-old was booked into jail on Monday night. He is facing three serious felony charges, including domestic violence, terroristic threats, and false imprisonment.

Local attorney’s office said the whole thing comes from an alleged incident involving his wife. According to a Sarpy County criminal complaint, former UFC fighter Anthony Smith allegedly threatened his wife, forced her into a vehicle, and later attempted to run her over with it following an argument at a festival. Prosecutors filed felony charges of attempted first-degree domestic assault, false imprisonment, and terroristic threats.

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The judge set his bond at $500,000, and he was let out on Wednesday. But he has strict rules now. He cannot go near his wife, and he cannot leave Nebraska without permission from the court. He has to go back to court on August 17. If he gets convicted, he could face more than 20 years in prison, but the legal process is just getting started.