Jon Jones Urges Anthony Smith to “Pray” After Heated Dispute With His Wife Leads to Felony Arrest

Jon Jones rarely stays quiet when a fellow fighter lands in the headlines, and Anthony Smith’s felony arrest this week was no exception.

Jones has a history of standing by fellow fighters during their lowest moments. When Dustin Poirier was arrested for public drunkenness at an Atlanta airport in June, the MMA community mocked him, but Jones noticeably refused to take a shot at Poirier and instead urged the retired fighter to forgive himself.

Now, with Smith facing severe felony charges following a violent domestic dispute with his wife, Jones is once again choosing to offer support rather than kick the retired fighter while he is down.

Jon Jones Thinks Only Jesus Can Help Anthony Smith Right Now

Smith, 38, was booked into a Sarpy County, Nebraska jail on three severe felony charges, including attempted domestic violence, terroristic threats, and false imprisonment.

Prosecutors alleged that Smith threatened to kill his wife, Mikhala, forced her into a vehicle, and tried to run her over with a car. A judge released him on a $500,000 bond, but ordered him to stay in Nebraska and have no contact with his wife before his August 17 court date.

The alarming details of the domestic dispute shocked the MMA community. Given how serious the allegations are, many fans expected former rivals to mock or criticize Smith. The two share a long history, dating back to 2019 when Jones beat Smith via unanimous decision at UFC 235.

Instead, Jones chose to offer support rather than attack his former opponent. When a fan on X asked for his thoughts on Lionheart’s legal trouble, the 39-year-old pointed entirely toward faith.

“I hope he prays,” Jones replied directly to the fan. “I know there’s no problem too big for Jesus. He can literally change any situation.”

I hope he prays. I know there’s no problem too big for Jesus. He can literally change any situation. https://t.co/cSjh43AVkx — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) July 30, 2026



Jones’ unexpected compassion likely stems from his own experience with high-profile arrests. Despite his success in the cage, Jones has faced several legal crises outside the Octagon.

In 2015, he was arrested for a felony hit-and-run after crashing into a pregnant woman’s car and leaving the scene. Then in 2021, police arrested him for domestic battery in Las Vegas after hotel security found his fiancée bleeding on the casino floor.

Anthony Smith’s Career and Recent Return

Since 2013, Smith has built a 38-22-0 professional record. He originally announced his retirement from MMA after a knockout loss to Zhang Mingyang in April 2025.

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However, he came out of retirement in April this year, moving up to heavyweight to secure a first-round submission win over Chase Sherman at a Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA event. But this recent felony arrest completely halts what was shaping up to be a successful second act for the Nebraska native.