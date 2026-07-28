Conor McGregor Reveals Retirement Plan With ‘The Last Dance’ Fight

When it was announced that Conor McGregor would make his highly anticipated return at UFC 329, fans held big hope that arguably the sport’s greatest entertainer would continue to carry the box office for years to come. Although the Irishman had only one fight left on his active UFC contract, many believed that CEO Dana White and McGregor would successfully negotiate a new deal, keeping “The Notorious” inside the Octagon for the foreseeable future.

However, his comeback at UFC 329 against Max Holloway ended in disaster. Just 69 seconds into the first round, McGregor suffered a catastrophic, TKO-inducing knee injury. Shortly after, the former two-division champion confirmed he had sustained a torn ACL and meniscus.

UFC CEO Dana White told reporters that McGregor will miss at least a year. He did not give a return date but McGregor bypassed the promotion and set his own timeline on social media, claiming it will be his last bout.

McGregor looked devastated while he was limping out of the Octagon at UFC 329. The sudden stoppage left him in absolute shock. After the fight, he dismissed rumors of a pre-existing medical issue, stating that he was completely healthy during training camp.

“I had no injuries going into the fight,” McGregor wrote, describing the unexpected knee failure as absolute hell.

However, MMA experts literally urged him to retire after watching his underwhelming performance. It was his first bout since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. Many believe the five-year gap left too much ring rust on his body, preventing him from returning to his peak form.

Despite the criticism, McGregor wants to make one final, heartfelt attempt to fix his legacy. He posted an Instagram video of himself throwing warm-up kicks backstage right before the Holloway fight. In the caption, he wrote, “What was to be a generational beating is now to be reset. IFW 2027 The Last Dance.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)



IFW stands for International Fight Week, the UFC’s annual summer showcase in Las Vegas. McGregor wants his return and final UFC exit to take place during that window next July. He explicitly targeted Holloway to settle their 13-year rivalry, which currently sits at 1-1.

Conor McGregor’s Ultimate Exit: Contract, Cage, and Cash

A few major things tie this announcement together. First, this is the last fight on McGregor’s current UFC contract. Getting through it makes him the biggest free agent on the market.

Second, there is life after the UFC to think about. McGregor owns a stake in Bare Knuckle FC. Finishing his contract clears him to promote or compete there, or jump into a big-money boxing match without dealing with UFC exclusivity rules.



Then, there is the physical toll. McGregor clearly outlined that his summer 2027 return will be his “Last Dance.” He will be 39 by next July, rehabbing his second major knee reconstruction. This setback is nearly identical to the injury he suffered against Holloway back in 2013, but happened to his opposite leg. He is expecting modern regenerative medicine to give him a faster recovery path than the nine months it took him to return from that first ACL tear when he was 25.

The bitter reality is that he has not won a fight since knocking out Donald Cerrone in January 2020. He is now sitting on three straight losses. So, he wants a shot to leave the sport on his own terms, instead of walking away on another injury stoppage.

Whether next July brings a real fight, a retirement tour, or a jump into free agency, McGregor has made himself the main storyline again without throwing a single punch. It could turn out to be a blockbuster event or just end up being another McGregor disaster, but the UFC now knows that next year’s International Fight Week will be highly memorable.