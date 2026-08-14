Conor McGregor’s Bold Prediction Puts Islam Makhachev on Notice vs. Ian Garry Ahead of UFC 330

Islam Makhachev was one of the few fighters to show sympathy toward Conor McGregor after his much-awaited return at UFC 329 ended in misery, lasting only 69 seconds. Still, the former two-division champion left Makhachev off his favorites list ahead of UFC 330.

This Saturday, welterweight champion Islam Makhachev (28-1) puts his belt on the line against Ian Machado Garry (17-1) in just his second fight at 170 pounds. Makhachev enters as a heavy favorite, with sportsbooks listing him anywhere from -340 to -350 over the Irish contender.

But “The Notorious” pointed out one thing that explains why he does not consider the Dagestani fighter the favorite for Saturday night’s main event.

Conor McGregor Predicts Late Ian Garry Head-Kick KO Over Islam Makhachev

After losing to Max Holloway in the first round at UFC 329, Conor McGregor is recovering from a serious knee injury. Fans are already wondering if he will ever return to the octagon, though he recently shared a timeline for one last dance.

Amid the uncertainty, he stays connected with his followers by posting video predictions for high-profile matchups. But recently, he didn’t post any health updates, but shared a clip breaking down the upcoming welterweight title fight with an uncommon prediction.

“Let’s go Garry, you know, he has the tools, he’s been doing great work at SBG, he’s been putting in some solid rounds, I’ve been hearing about the rounds,” McGregor said. “He’s long, he’s definitely gonna stay safe, he’s definitely gonna be in there all the way. Makhachev has pockets where there’s a lot of stalling, he still has things to prove in that welterweight division, he does look like he’s grown into it a little bit more.”

Conor McGregor is picking Ian Garry to beat Islam Makhachev via head kick KO 👀 “Let’s go Garry. He has the tools, he’s long, he’s gonna stay safe. Makhachev still has things to prove in that welterweight division. How do I see it? Right high kick across the crown of the head,… pic.twitter.com/7vslYVTYFH — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 13, 2026



He also predicted the exact finish, saying, “How do I see it ending? A right high kick across the crown of the head and a victory for the Irish Brazilian. This goes late, folks, this goes late this fight.”

Does Conor McGregor’s Pick Hold Up Against the Resumes?

Garry has a good shot at the upset thanks to his size. He is 6-foot-3 with a 74-inch reach and has a fighting style that relies on heavy striking volume. His last two wins over Belal Muhammad and Carlos Prates both went to the judges, which proves McGregor right about Garry staying safe and lasting through tough rounds.

His only career loss was to Shavkat Rakhmonov in Dec. 2024, a grappler who took him down repeatedly. Makhachev will likely try to use that same game plan. That is where McGregor’s logic falls apart.

Makhachev completely controls high-level grapplers. He is on a 16-fight win streak, including four lightweight title defenses before moving up in weight. His welterweight debut against Jack Della Maddalena went to a five-round decision due to Makhachev’s focus on heavy positioning and control rather than rushing for a finish.

McGregor’s “goes late” call is the more defensible part of the prediction. Both of Makhachev’s title fights this year have gone the distance. Meanwhile, no opponent has ever knocked Garry out or made him tap out to a submission. Even when he lost to Shavkat Rakhmonov, he survived until the final bell.

But McGregor’s prediction of a knockout finish for Garry is a huge claim, considering Makhachev has not been stopped since his lone career loss over a decade ago in 2015.

If Garry wins, he will become the second Irish champion in UFC history, following McGregor. His victory would also give SBG Ireland another banner moment on the sport’s biggest stage. Meanwhile, Makhachev is looking to extend his winning streak, which stands as one of the most dominant active runs in the UFC today. Then, he will be in the MMA GOAT conversation.

While McGregor’s prediction adds a great hometown storyline, Saturday night will settle the argument.