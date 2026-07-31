Doctor in Shock as Conor McGregor’s Knee Looks “Fantastic” Three Weeks Later

Conor McGregor’s most anticipated comeback lasted only 69 seconds before it fell apart. Now, three weeks later, the injury that ended his big day in disappointment has generated footage of a recovery that is causing more buzz than the fight itself did.

McGregor reportedly tore his ACL and meniscus in the opening seconds of his UFC 329 rematch with Max Holloway on July 11. The referee was left with no option but to stop the fight before Round 1 finished.

McGregor confirmed the diagnosis himself, calling it “quite shocking” and revealing it mirrored the same injury from their first meeting back in 2013, but in the opposite knee. He is targeting a return for International Fight Week in the summer of 2027 for his last dance.

That aggressive timeline is exactly what’s raising eyebrows now, leaving Sports Physician Brian Sutterer in shock.

Sports Physician Reacts to Conor McGregor’s Workout Video

Sutterer, MD, broke down a recent training clip of McGregor working a rowing machine and “The Notorious” movement caught him off guard.

“The most recent exercise video we saw was just cranking it out on this rower,” he said on his YouTube channel. “I mean, like, you would look at this and not even know which knee was injured. Like, this range of motion to get that deep into flexion is fantastic. To be able to push off like that, seemingly pretty equal through both knees. Again, like quad activation looks fantastic. Doesn’t seem to be even the slightest bit of swelling in his knee.”

Dr. Sutterer is genuinely scratching his head here, wondering if McGregor is superhuman. He referred to this kind of heavy training and rapid movement as completely unheard of for a standard ACL tear just three weeks after the injury.

Why Conor McGregor’s Timeline Raises Red Flags

A normal ACL surgery takes 9 to 12 months to heal before a fighter can step back into the cage. McGregor wants to return in 11 months, which is already pushing it.

That is exactly why Dr. Sutterer is questioning why Conor is delaying the surgery. Yes, elite athletes heal faster because they have the best medical teams on the planet. But the clock is ticking. By putting off the operation, The Irishman is cutting his recovery time to under a year. If he truly wants to fight by International Fight Week in July 2027, every single week matters right now.

Conor’s updates look great so far. He is already walking without crutches and doing leg extensions. But can he keep up this crazy pace? That is the big question. For now, his workout videos are causing way more hype than any official doctor’s note.