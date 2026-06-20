Islam Makhachev Explains Why Usman Nurmagomedov May Never Sign With the UFC

The Dagestani dynasty has dominated MMA for more than a decade. With Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev already regarded as two of the greatest lightweights in UFC history, many believe Usman Nurmagomedov possesses the talent to reach similar heights. The reigning PFL lightweight champion boasts a perfect 21-0 record with 15 finishes and notable victories over Paul Hughes, Benson Henderson, and Patricky Freire. As a result, many fans and analysts feel the 28-year-old is ready to make the long-anticipated jump to the UFC.

However, Makhachev believes the UFC’s current compensation model could stand in the way of a deal. The promotion has long been scrutinized for its relatively low entry-level contracts, which historically begin at $12,000 to show and another $12,000 to win. With Nurmagomedov set to meet Archie Colgan on July 31 in New York in the final fight of his contract, he is expected to become a free agent on August 1, potentially making him one of the most sought-after fighters in the sport.

Yet despite the intrigue surrounding a UFC move, Makhachev remains skeptical that the promotion will be willing to match the financial incentives available elsewhere. Speaking to Adam Zubayraev, the reigning UFC welterweight champion said, “Looking at the opponents, I’d say Usman should make the move (to the UFC). To fully realize his potential, he needs tougher opponents. They push you to grow. I think Usman still has room to improve.”

However, he added, “I don’t know, you have to weigh it (up). In PFL, they pay much more. The UFC doesn’t like paying that much. If Usman signs, I think (he will get) half the purse he gets in PFL. The UFC won’t pay that. I think there’s still time. If he works out one more (PFL) contract, three fights, he won’t be late for anything. Let the UFC make him an offer he can’t refuse. But if they offer a small purse, what’s the point?”

👀🖊️ Islam Makhachev thinks it’s time for Usman Nurmagomedov to make the move to the UFC to ‘fully realize his potential’. However, he says Usman would have to take a big pay cut for this. “Looking at the opponents, I’d say Usman should make the move. To fully realize his… pic.twitter.com/F3exT6L189 — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) June 20, 2026

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For the unversed, the 28-year-old currently earns a guaranteed base purse of $500,000 per fight. Following the PFL’s integration of the Bellator roster, his previous Bellator base salary of $100,000 was significantly increased to reflect his status as the undefeated PFL Lightweight World Champion and the promotion’s top-ranked pound-for-pound fighter. Under the PFL’s standard non-season championship structure, titleholders receive a $100,000 milestone bonus simply for competing, along with an additional $100,000 win bonus on top of their contracted purse.

As a result, Nurmagomedov’s total earnings for a fight can reportedly range from $700,000 to $900,000 when additional incentives, pay-per-view revenue, and discretionary bonuses are factored in. Moreover, Nurmagomedov himself addressed the speculation surrounding a potential UFC move earlier this year. Speaking to MMA Fighting in February, he said, “If they will pay, we will see what’s going to happen. How much they are ready to pay. We will see.”

The financial aspect remains the biggest hurdle in any potential move to the UFC. While a jump to the sport’s premier promotion would offer legacy-defining matchups against the likes of Ilia Topuria, Justin Gaethje, Paddy Pimblett and Benoit Saint-Denis, it would likely require Nurmagomedov to accept a substantial pay cut compared to what he currently earns in the PFL. That is a scenario his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, has publicly indicated they are unwilling to entertain.

Unless the UFC presents a highly competitive offer, the PFL’s lucrative pay structure could prove to be its strongest advantage in retaining one of the most accomplished undefeated fighters in the sport. For now, Nurmagomedov’s future remains one of the biggest storylines in MMA, and it will be fascinating to see whether the reigning PFL lightweight champion ultimately chooses financial security or the opportunity to test himself against the UFC’s elite.