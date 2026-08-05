Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua Inches Closer After Major Location Update

For nearly a decade, the Tyson Fury–Anthony Joshua fight has lived in the uncomfortable space between rumor and reality. This highly anticipated face-off has historically stayed close enough to generate massive buzz, yet far enough away to keep the boxing world guessing.

That calculus is finally shifting. With both heavyweights successfully surviving their high-stakes warm-up assignments in late July, the legally binding contracts are signed, and a global broadcast deal with Netflix is locked in.

The only missing piece for British boxing’s biggest fight in a generation is the venue. While UFC CEO Dana White teased that he is the only outsider who knows the exact location, he kept the name a secret. However, with promotional momentum accelerating, an official venue announcement is coming much sooner than expected.

MSG Emerges as Frontrunner for Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua

This bout remains targeted for the fourth quarter of 2026, with November as the likely landing spot and Netflix locked in as the broadcast partner. And the clearest sign about the venue came when Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix reported that the fight is heading to American soil.

Mannix reported, “Joshua-Fury almost certain to land in the U.S., with Madison Square Garden the front runner, multiple sources confirm to @SInow . Netflix, which has steered this, has targeted a few Friday night dates, sources say.”

🚨 Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua is now “almost certain” to land in the USA, with MSG the frontrunner to host the fight 🏟️ Via (@SIChrisMannix) pic.twitter.com/KBdSe1E95j — Source of Boxing (@Sourceofboxing) August 5, 2026



Since Netflix is pushing hard for a North American audience, holding this fight in the UK makes zero sense. The main event ringwalk would have to be at 2 a.m. or later over there, which is a total nightmare for British fans dealing with midnight transport and terrible weather.

Shifting it to Madison Square Garden changes everything. It puts the fight right in a prime-time US slot, gives Netflix the massive American crowd they want, and lands it in one of boxing’s absolute holy grails. The Garden has already hosted legends like Ali, Frazier, and Leonard, so the venue is ready enough to handle a blockbuster streaming event like this.

As for the fighters, the path to November is officially wide open. Fury is 37 now with a 36-2-1 record, after dropping those two fights to Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua sits at 30-4 with 27 KOs after knocking out Kristian Prenga in the second round over in Jeddah this past July. Both guys took care of business in their tune-ups, and now there are no excuses left.

Contract Dispute Threatens to Delay Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua

But Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, insists they signed up for a UK fight exclusively and the contract must be legally renegotiated to move it anywhere else.

Hearn was blunt following Joshua’s victory in Jeddah, “There’s a reason we put contracts together. We insisted that this fight was in the UK.”

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Joshua strongly echoed that stance, noting, “When these conversations started, there was no other location mentioned. The roadmap was simple: you fight, you win, and then you fight Tyson Fury in the UK, basically Wembley.”

While Joshua’s contract explicitly mandates a United Kingdom location, the agreement signed by Fury lacks that restriction. This contractual gap is the main source of tension.

Hearn has since indicated he is open to a renegotiation if a beneficial arrangement can be reached, adding, “We’d entertain the conversation, but if not, we’d just go ahead with the fight in the UK.”

No doubt, moving the fight to MSG provides Netflix with a prime-time US time slot. But a final resolution must be reached before the historic matchup can officially lock in its home.