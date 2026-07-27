Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua Location Gets Surprising Update From Dana White

Anthony Joshua’s highly anticipated return to the ring since surviving a tragic car crash was successful, as he pulled off a miraculous second-round victory in Jeddah against Kristian Prenga.

A night earlier in Thailand, Tyson Fury stopped veteran Mariusz Wach in an untelevised charity match. With these warm-up fights over, neither of them has any excuse left to dodge the final faceoff that the entire boxing community has been waiting for a long time.

The only thing missing from British boxing’s biggest fight in a decade is a venue and somehow, Dana White claimed that he’s the only man who knows it.

Dana White Teases Exclusive Knowledge Regarding Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua Venue

The UFC boss shared his knowledge hilariously at the Zuffa Boxing presser this weekend. It just adds more confusion to a venue debate that’s been dragging on for months between rival camps, promoters and the Saudi financiers funding the whole thing.

White didn’t hold back when reporters asked him if he knew anything about the location. “I’ve always known where it is. Seems like I’m the only fing guy who knows,” White said with a big grin on his face, before adding, “We’ll let you know.”*

Dana White says he’s “always known” the location of Fury vs Joshua 👀 “I’ve always known where it is. Seems like I’m the the only f**king guy who knows 😂 We’ll let you know…” Via (@Zuffa_Boxing) pic.twitter.com/8cEj0FEBS9 — Source of Boxing (@Sourceofboxing) July 27, 2026



His remark is the latest jab in his ongoing feud with Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn who has repeatedly claimed that White and Zuffa Boxing aren’t even involved in promoting the fight.

Right now, the whole holdup comes down to paperwork. Joshua’s contract says the fight has to happen in the U.K., making Wembley Stadium the obvious choice. However, the Gypsy King’s deal with Saudi financier Turki Alalshikh leaves the location open. That open loop is fueling rumors about moving the fight to a massive U.S. venue to get a bigger reach on Netflix.

Moving the fight outside of Britain forces a complete renegotiation of Joshua’s deal, according to Hearn. He claimed that the existing contracts name only him and Frank Warren as the official promoters. This structure completely excludes Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing. If the camps can agree on these terms, they plan to hold the fight in November 2026.

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua Trade Shots After Their Recent Wins

Their trash talk picked up immediately after both men won their fights last week. First, after Fury won his bout on Friday night in Thailand, he took a shot at Joshua after the fight, questioning whether his rival had the guts to challenge him.

He said, per Express, “I got through my test tonight, let’s see if he gets through his test and the biggest test of it all. It’s how big his balls are! I think he’s a big s—–. At Tottenham he never had the guts to get in the ring and face me.”

The following night in Jeddah, Joshua answered. After bouncing back from two early knockdowns to stop Kristian Prenga in the second round, Joshua channeled his inner Mike Tyson during the in-ring interview.

He called out Fury and said, “I’m gonna rip his heart out! I’m the meanest and most vicious champion there’s ever been, and nobody can stop me.”

Anthony Joshua CALLS OUT Tyson Fury next! 👀#JoshuaPrenga ▪️ pic.twitter.com/HZ1OMKQqmr — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) July 25, 2026



AJ literally burst out laughing after saying those bold words. Then he normally stated that while he respects Fury’s achievements, he has wanted this fight for a long time and is ready to make it happen.

With both heavyweights past their tune-ups, whoever locks down the venue secures the ultimate leverage. But the unresolved promotional battle will continue.