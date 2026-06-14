Upset Wins Rule in Florida on MVPW04 Card

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Four championship fights saw two upsets and a draw, with only one champion sailing through to a win on the MVPW04 card Saturday from Orlando.

WBC World Featherweight champion Tiara Brown won her debut with Most Valuable Promotions, defending her title against Hannah Rapp.

won her debut with Most Valuable Promotions, defending her title against Hannah Rapp. The biggest upset of the night was a world-class performance from Estefany Alegria of Guadalajara, who became the unified light flyweight champion by defeating Evelyn Bermudez of Argentina.

On a busy Saturday sports night, the Most Valuable Promotions (MVPW04) card delivered several upsets, with underdogs defeating champions. It didn’t matter to the winners if they didn’t get the biggest headlines, because they realized their dreams.

Estefany Alegria Dethrones Evelin Bermudez

Round 9…

Estefany Alegria is not letting up. ———#MVPW04 LIVE NOW

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🌎 https://t.co/rKGOIPqoFm pic.twitter.com/f3tbNqWbdl — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) June 14, 2026

In the performance of the night, earning her a $20,000 bonus, Estefany Alegria of Guadalajara, Mexico (15-1-0, 4 KOs) made shockingly easy work of unified WBO, WBA, and IBF World Light Flyweight champion Evelin Bermudez of Argentina (22-2-1, 8 KOs) with a dominant victory. Scorecards were 100-90, and 99-91 twice.

Bermudez has reigned in the light flyweight division since 2018, interrupted for just four months in 2022 with a loss to Yokasta Valle, then regaining her championship status. Alegria made it a high-volume output fight, leaning on her first-rate conditioning to outwork Bermudez, never giving her a chance to catch her breath. She backed the champion up with power punches through all ten rounds to the final bell.

“A lot of hard work, patience, and discipline” made it happen, said Alegria. “I executed, and thank God for the opportunity to be here.”

Alegria landed 363 punches of 776 thrown (47%), a stunning number for ten two-minute rounds. Bermudez landed 207 of 838 punches thrown (25%) due to Alegria’s attention to her defense as well as her offense.

Nataly Delgado Takes Title Back to Panama

The second upset came in the next fight as Nataly Delgado of Panama (20-7-2, 5 KOs) came seemingly out of nowhere to hand WBA World Super Flyweight world champion Jasmine Artiga (15-1-1, 7 KOs) her first loss. All three scorecards read 97-93, which were generous toward the champion.

HUGE HITS BY DELGADO! ———#MVPW04 LIVE NOW

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🌎 https://t.co/rKGOIPqoFm pic.twitter.com/f5XUGTgFbI — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) June 14, 2026

The fierce 33-year-old Artiga was building serious momentum in her career, but the 31-year-old Delgado had other plans. Delgado had faced plenty of top competition throughout her career, including now-undisputed world champion Gabriela Fundora, and former world champions Clara Lescurat and Maribel Ramírez. She found herself with a 12-7 record.

Since then, Delgado has won nine straight fights, including the interim WBA World Super Flyweight title in July 2025, which eventually led her to be Artiga’s mandatory challenger.

Although their overall punch output was similar, Delgado landed 19 more power punches and had Artiga struggling to compose herself and compensate throughout the fight. She fell to the canvas and burst into tears along with her manager hearing the words everyone knows in English, “And the new!”

“It’s all about the hard work and sacrifice,” said Delgado, trained by her husband who was unable to join her in Orlando. “I promised him we would conquer this. This belt is yours, too,” she said.

“For those who didn’t believe in me, now I’ve got the title. Now you have to believe in me!” said Delgado, who was so emotional she was barely able to speak after her victory.

Artiga said the loss of her grandmother in Match made this fight difficult for her but did not make any excuses for her first loss.

“I’m a champion, and this has shown my kids that no matter what, you keep pushing, this is just a sport. I will be back stronger, and sometimes in losses is when you learn the most,” said Artiga. “I think I pulled off the victory, but you know, boxing is boxing, and it is what it is. And I’ll just keep working harder, and I’ll get it back.”

Jones and Carranza Battle to a Draw

IBF World Super Welterweight world champion and Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medalist Oshae Jones of Atlanta (9-0-1, 3 KOs) managed to hold on to her title, but could only manage a draw against an excellent performance by mandatory challenger and #1 IBF contender Elia Carranza of Miami (11-2-1, 3 KOs) in a rematch after Jones won a controversial split decision last July.

It’s a DRAW! Oshae Jones retains the IBF World Super Welterweight Title. ———#MVPW04 LIVE NOW

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🌎 https://t.co/rKGOIPqoFm pic.twitter.com/i6pqvTsrma — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) June 14, 2026

Jones offered the rematch to shut up the critics and admitted she wasn’t at her best mentally in the last fight. Carranza promised her Florida fans she’d be ready and she was good to her word.

As the scorecards were read, both fighters earned a 96-94 card in their favor. As the third card was revealed as 95-95, Jones was upset, while a fired-up Carranza celebrated in the ring.

Jones appeared to be controlling the fight, making Carranza chase her. She outlanded Carranza overall and was perplexed with the scores.

“I think I did great. I could have stayed off the roads more,” said Jones. “I’m ready to go home and lay down … I was in camp three months, I worked hard, and I feel like it didn’t pay off.”

Jones said moving forward, she would make her performances better “so I don’t ever get cheated again.”

“We came here to work. We came here for the second fight. We both had the same amount time to get ready for this fight so there are absolutely no excuses,” said Carranza. “If I’m the champion, you’ve got to win as an actual champion. You’ve got to make it something that is completely undeniable. She did not do that tonight,” adding that she’d like to run it back in a trilogy. “I don’t want to deal with it no more either, I don’t. But the reality is you’ve got to do it right … What’s a draw? She said she was going to make it a certain way, and she didn’t do that! Where’s it at!” insisted Carranza.

Tiara Brown Wins, Delivers Inspiring Message

In the co-main event, WBC World Featherweight champion Tiara Brown of Ft. Myers, Florida (22-0, 11 KOs) had a clear and successful title defense against top-ranked contender Hannah Rapp of College Station, Texas (8-1-1, 5 KOs).

Brown won her pro debut with two cards of 99-91, and one reading 97-93. Brown also earned a special commemorative “Juneteenth” belt from the WBC. Previous winners include Jermell Charlo in 2021, and Franchon Crews-Dezurn in 2025, with a third belt presented to the Russell family in honor of trainer Gary Russell Sr. in 2024.

“Hannah Rapp it tough, she is tough,” said Brown. “I like that!”

Brown has been outspoken about mental health issues and made it the message of her victory. “I’m here for a purpose. I came here to fight for everyone in the nation who suffers from suicidal thoughts, depression. I’m fighting for y’all!” declared Brown.

“I feel like I’m beginning my legacy for my ancestors, for everybody who died for me to have equality here in this nation. This is for them,” said Brown. “Every day I strive to be the best person I can be. I’m not perfect. Every day I wake up and say, ‘God, use me, help me to be better, help me to encourage and inspire someone to be better.” Brown said she planned to sleep with the belt for a few weeks. “I feel like I’m walking among those that came before me.”

Brown didn’t leave before thanking her Fort Myers and Florida fans, and her new promoters at Most Valuable Promotions for providing the platform for women’s boxing.

On the preliminary card, crossover boxing and fitness influencer Jully Poca of São Paulo, Brazil won her pro debut in her first fight with MVP over Monica Medina of Vardaman, Mississippi also making her pro debut following her efforts in bare knuckle boxing, dirty boxing and crossover boxing.