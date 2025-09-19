Tiara Brown Wears the Crown, But Stays On The Grind

Women’s sports including women’s boxing is a having a moment. If you ask WBC World Featherweight champion Tiara Brown of Fort Myers, Florida, it’s about time.

Brown (19-0, 11 KOs) will make her first title defense, facing Emma Gongora of France (10-3-1, 1 KO) on Saturday’s OTX 16 Overtime Boxing card at the Bayou Music Center in Houston. The card airs on DAZN Boxing starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Brown scored an impressive upset split decision win over Skye Nicolson of Australia, in what was set up as a homecoming celebration for the former champion. But Brown ripped up the script to achieve a dream she followed since she started boxing at age 13.

“You know, it’s, it’s an amazing feeling being able to say that I’m having my first title defense,” said Brown. “I brought the title back to America, all the way from Australia. And I’m just proud. I’m a proud patriot. I’m proud to be American. I’m proud to bring the title back to America, and it’s going to stay here in America,” vows Brown.

See fight highlights here between Tiara Brown and Skye Nicolson.

Thanks to her accomplishments as an amateur, winning three national titles, a gold medal at the 2012 IBA Women’s World Championships, and a bronze medal in a return to the world championships in 2014, Brown understood how to handle the travel and compete on an international stage far from home.

“You know, I traveled the world. When I was on Team USA, I was number one in the world. I won the gold in 2012 in China. And I went to so many different countries. I fought so many competitors from all over the world that I got used to competing against many different styles.

“I got used to going into the lion’s den, you know. I got used to going into countries that didn’t really, that weren’t too kind to the Americans, you know. And I got used to winning the gold in those same places,” said Brown.

She’ll see more familiar faces in the seats on Saturday.

“I have a lot of supporters that are going to that are going to be there, and I’m so excited, so happy to give the fans the show that I’m going to give them on Saturday,” said Brown.

Tiara Brown: From Prospect to KO Artist

With a 58% knockout ratio fighting two-minute rounds, Brown is an exciting performer and knockout artist, putting herself in a select group with names like Gabriela Fundora, Amanda Serrano, Savannah Marshall, and Shadasia Green. Not to brag, but NY Fights featured Brown in our Prospect Watch column in 2018.

In Nicolson, she faced someone known for her technical skills. Knowing this, Brown pressed the action from the opening bell. It was the right game plan.

“I watched Skye for a very long time, and I knew exactly how she fought. She’s fought the same way since she was in the amateurs, and she didn’t really change her style,” explained Brown.

“So we knew that we were going to bring as much pressure as possible. I knew that I had to shorten the distance quickly and be aggressive throughout the entire fight.” Brown didn’t knock out Nicolson, but she was able to batter her, control the ring, and neutralize her solid defensive skills.

Laila Ali Passes the Baton to Tiara Brown

It only seems fitting that Brown was presented her WBC world title belt by Hall of Fame champion Laila Ali, who holds the modern record for knockout percentage among women: 21 knockouts in 24 fights, for an 87.5% knockout ratio. It was a magical moment symbolizing years of hard work to achieve this dream.

“I’m the only woman that she’s ever presented the belt to, and it’s just amazing, because her face is on the belt, and she’s presenting it to me, you know?” said Brown. “I’ve always been such a big fan of Laila Ali. I actually buy her seasonings for my food because, you know, she’s on the Food Network, she has her seasoning. For her to present me my belt, I was like, this is Christmas time!” laughed Brown.

First Title Defense on Saturday in Houston

In her upcoming title defense on Saturday, Brown faces a world champion kickboxer in Gongora. Brown says Gongora will come forward, throwing in combination.

“She throws two to three punches. She doesn’t throw one punch when she comes in, and she comes to fight. She doesn’t come to run. She comes to establish herself. And I’m here for it.

“I’ve trained for her, for her specifically. I’m not the type of fighter that looks over an opponent. No, I train for that opponent as if they’re the best in the world. So, to me right now, Emma Gongora is the best opponent in the world for me, and I know she’s going to give me her best, and I’m going to give her my best,” said Brown.

Brown has been putting in her training time at Hillcrest Boxing in Maryland with trainers Juan Lopez and Ernesto Rodriguez, just outside Washington, D.C., where Brown spent five years as a Metro DC Police officer.

Tiara Brown: ‘We Just Grind’

Brown has been sharing her fight camp experiences on a new YouTube channel, TiaraBrownBoxing. When watching Brown’s approach to boxing at her old school, no frills gym with her trainers, you know everything you need to know about Brown.

“I like old school gyms. I like gyms where as soon as you walk in, the heat just hits you in your face, and you can smell everything. And it’s not peaches and cream that you’re smelling. It’s sweat, blood, and it’s just pain, you know.

“That’s the type of gym I’m in, because I watch a lot of old school boxing, a lot of old school fights, and I like the gyms that they trained in.

Brown says in 2025, there are plenty of squeaky clean, air conditioned gyms. They aren’t for her.

“I don’t want to train in those type of places. I think it’s too complacent. I think it’s kind of bougie to train in gyms like that. I like grit, you know? I like knowing, ‘Hey, we’re training in the slums. We’re giving it all we’ve got, and we just grind. And those are the type of gyms that I like.”

Watch our full interview with Tiara “The Dark Menace” Brown

Women’s Sports On The Rise

Brown says she feels a positive change with the growing interest in women’s sports, including boxing.

“I think that women’s sports in general are doing phenomenal things right now, even with tennis, you have the US Open. Everyone was so attracted to the WNBA. You had the women dunking and just doing amazing things, and it’s bringing more views.

Now women’s boxing has been on the rise, especially with the trilogy, Amanda Serrano, Katie Taylor, and then the all womens’ card that MVP hosted.

You still have those men who feel that women should be cooking and cleaning in the house, you know, but overall, we have more supporters. We have more people fighting for women’s rights and equality.

“I’m here for it, and I’m here to stamp my name and say, “Hey, I’m here for the long run! I’m here to write my name and become a part of history,” declared Brown.

Brown believes people are drawn to women athletes because they have to work harder to prove themselves.

“We always have to go above and beyond. We always have to give 120 because you’re always going to have people who feel like, ‘Oh, no one wants to watch that.’ It’s women who want to watch girls do things like that. We already know that we always have to give it all we’ve got, plus a little bit more.”