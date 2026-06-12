MVPW04: Four Champions, Four Challengers, All Undefeated, Saturday on ESPN Plus

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MVPW04 brings four world championship bouts to ESPN+ from the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday, June 14

brings four world championship bouts to ESPN+ from the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday, June 14 Every woman in the four main card fights is risking an undefeated record

Americans Oshae Jones, Tiara Brown, and Jasmine Artiga are making their Most Valuable Promotions debuts and risking their titles on Saturday.

MVPW04 Sets Stage for Championship Action

With a lot of sports coverage competing for your attention this weekend, Saturday’s Most Valuable Promotions fight card from Orlando, Florida, threatens to get the short end of the stick, and it’s a shame. This is our small effort to give MVPW04 a fighting chance.

MVPW04 on ESPN is the showcase for elite female fighters, featuring two championship main events and two additional championship fights on the card.

All fighters made weight on Friday.

Oshae Jones Gives Elia Carranza a Rematch

IBF World Super Welterweight world champion and Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medalist Oshae Jones of Atlanta (9-0, 3 KOs) defends her title against mandatory challenger and #1 IBF contender Elia Carranza of Miami (11-2, 3 KOs) in a 10-round title rematch.

Jones said Carranza was tougher than she expected in the first fight. “She was very durable. She didn’t come just to lay down. She really wanted the belts,” said Jones.

While there was controversy over Jones’ winning the first fight, she was willing to offer a rematch to shut up the critics. She admitted she wasn’t at her best mentally. Now she’s prepared and promised to put on a show.

“I’m honestly tired of hearing about it. I feel like I feel like I clearly won, but this time I’m just going to make it more clear. I’m going to show why I’m on another level. I’m going to show why I’m the champion.”

Jones compared the MVP platform to her experience on the world stage in the Tokyo Olympics. “I feel like this is next level. I feel like this is the biggest stage and platform that I ever, you know, fought on so far. And I just can’t wait to make my statement.”

Carranza Not Intimidated by the Champ

Carranza promised she’ll be ready to go in front of her Florida fans. “I’m excited to finally be able to put this all behind us, put it to rest, and you know, she feels how she feels. I feel like I’m gonna come in and do way more than I did last time, and really do what I need to do to solidify my name in women’s boxing.”

Carranza will walk into the ring with a heavy heart after her coach passed away in January, but with enormous support lifting her up. “I wear him with me daily. He’s one of the most incredible, influential people in my life, but God has shown me and brought in so much love and so much affection, so much talent into my team ever since then.

“My team is just as solid as it’s ever been. I’m just so grateful, so blessed, and I see his work, man, so I’m just here to glorify God, and everything that he’s done in my life,” said Carranza.

Tiara Brown Promises a Show For Her Florida Fans

In the co-main event, WBC World Featherweight champion Tiara Brown of Ft. Myers, Florida (20-0, 11 KOs) defends her belt and undefeated record against top-ranked contender Hannah Rapp of College Station, Texas (8-0-1, 5 KOs). It is Brown’s first fight as an MVP fighter.

Brown thanked her new promoters for their dedication to women’s professional boxing. “What excites me the most is that we are under an umbrella at MVP which actually cares about women’s boxing, you know. Jake Paul gets a lot of slack for being a YouTuber. But he’s come in the game and done something that all the other promoters for decades said could not be done,” declared Brown.

For all her accomplishments, both as a pro and amateur champion many times over, Brown believes she still hasn’t gotten the spotlight she deserves, although her loyal fans make the case.

“I feel like I still haven’t received my flowers. As an amateur, I was number one on the Planet Earth, and a lot of people don’t even know that I won gold in China among some great fighters.

“As a professional, I’m undefeated. I went to Australia and beat the world champion (Skye Nicolson) in her backyard for America. I’m very patriotic, and I just feel like I still get overlooked.

“But I know sooner or later that’s going to change, because God has opened up many doors for me, and every time one crack open, I kick it down!”

While Hannah Rapp says she and Brown share a mutual respect and similar personalities, she’s coming to defeat Brown. “I’m here to do the exact same thing. We’re here to put on a show, and we’re here to glorify women’s boxing, and our Lord and Savior. It’s a blessing to have the talent that we have and the capability to be here,” said Rapp.

Evelyn Bermudez vs Estefany Alegria

Also on the main card, unified WBO, WBA, and IBF World Light Flyweight champion Evelin Bermudez of Argentina (22-1-1, 8 KOs) makes her promotional debut with MVP in a 10-round fight against IBF #1 contender Estefany Alegria of Mexico (14-1-0, 4 KOs).

The accomplished Bermudez said she’s excited to make her debut with MVP on a card full of talented women. “Just being amongst all these great fighters is a great honor,” said Bermudez.

Alegria knows she’s got a challenge in front of her. “She’s a unified champion, you know, she’s never that relaxed, and she’s always well prepared to fight the best,” calling the match the opportunity of a lifetime.

Jasmine Artiga Debuts New Identity as ‘The American Sniper’

Opening the main card is Tampa, Florida’s own WBA World Super Flyweight world champion Jasmine Artiga (15-0-1, 7 KOs), a former women’s pro football player in the Legends Football, quickly carving out an impressive resume.

After 13 bouts, including a first-round TKO win on MVP’s Most Valuable Prospects series in February 2024, Artiga won the vacant WBA female super flyweight title via majority decision over Mexico’s Regina Chávez in 2025.

The fierce 33-year-old Artiga continues to build momentum as one of women’s boxing’s hungriest new champions. At this week’s final pre-fight news conference, Artiga discarded her former nickname “Animal,” saying as a world champion she is now to be known as “American Sniper.”

Artiga explained that this fight carries special meaning for her. “Losing my grandmother in March, she was the closest thing to me. She was part of my camp, as you all know,” said Artiga. “She had dementia, but she lived a great life. She was 95 and just not having her for this camp. It was hard, but God needed her in a different place.

“I feel like this is a rebirth of a new fighter that you’re going to see in that ring, and she finally gets to be in that ring with me. I know that’s that’s going to be an amazing moment for me.”

Artiga said Delgado is a top talent who earned her status as the mandatory challenge. “The world will see two top females in their weight class contest their skills, strength, power, and will.”

The 31-year-old Delgado Hernández is a 31-year-old pro from Panama who has faced top competition throughout her career, including bouts against now-undisputed world champion Gabriela Fundora, and former world champions Clara Lescurat and Maribel Ramírez. Delgado won the Interim WBA World Super Flyweight title in July 2025 and has since made two successful defenses.

“God’s plans are perfect and always designed for our own good. I’m grateful to MVP for this opportunity, honored, and very much motivated,” said Delgado, who promised she’ll deliver. “I respect my opponent, and I hope my opponent respects me. But once we get in the ring, it’s a different story,” said Delgado.

Jully Poca Makes Boxing Debut

On the preliminary card, crossover boxing and fitness influencer Jully Poca of São Paulo, Brazil brings her three million Instagram followers to her pro debut after signing with Most Valuable Promotions.

Jully first came to the public’s attention when she intervened in a violent road-rage incident, physically subduing a man who was attacking two women until police arrived. This act of heroism, combined with her athletic transition, has earned her a massive digital footprint. Poca is set to become the most-followed female professional boxer in the world the moment she walks into the ring on Saturday.

Opponent Monica Medina of Vardaman, Mississippi, is also making her pro debut following her efforts in bare knuckle boxing, dirty boxing, and crossover boxing. Medina previously faced off with Poca in 2025, and now the pair will face off in a professionally sanctioned rematch.

“She asked for a rematch, I said let’s do it,” said Poca. “Some stories need to have a definite ending, that’s what I’m coming to do.”

“Jully, this time when you go down, you’re staying down,” said Medina. “You truly didn’t beat me last time, and this time I’ll show everyone who the better boxer is.”

“MVPW-04 once again delivers four back-to-back world title fights and features seven promotional debuts from some of our most exciting new signees at MVP,” said Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian, co-founders of Most Valuable Promotions. “Anchored by a back-to-back-to-back-to-back championship main card from MVP’s defending champions, MVPW only gets bigger and better.”