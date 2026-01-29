MVP Announces Six High-Profile Female Fighter Signings

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) today announced the signings of WBC World Featherweight champion Tiara Brown (20-0, 11 KOs), U.S. Olympic medalist and IBF Super Welterweight champion Oshae Jones (9-0, 3 KOs), undefeated Brazilian boxer and influencer Jully Poca, Puerto Rican WBA #1 super flyweight contender LeAnna Cruz (11-0, 1 KO), the WBO #4 and IBF #5 Puerto Rican contender Elise Soto (10-0, 9 KOs), and #8 WBA, #16 WBC, and #12 WBO Mexican-American contender Miranda Reyes (8-3-1, 3 KOs).

These additions reinforce MVP’s growing status as the global home of women’s boxing, delivering fans the best fighters in the sport, while continuing to invest in key markets including the U.S., Puerto Rico, and Brazil.

Tiara Brown Taking Charge at Featherweight

A fighter we’ve watched for some time at NY Fights, Reigning WBC World Featherweight champion Tiara Brown holds a career built on an exceptional amateur pedigree, technical excellence, and championship-level discipline.

Long before capturing world honors in the professional ranks, Brown established herself as one of the most accomplished amateurs in the United States. A highly decorated amateur, Brown was a multiple-time US national champion, competing at the highest levels of USA Boxing and consistently defeating top-tier competition across the country, culminating in a gold medal at the 2012 amateur world championships.

Brown’s amateur foundation seamlessly translated into the pro ranks, where her experience, composure, and adaptability have set her apart on the world stage. Brown’s style is defined by speed, sharp fundamentals, and intelligent pressure. She is equally comfortable boxing off the back foot or engaging in high-paced exchanges, making her one of the most technically sound and versatile fighters in women’s boxing today.

Representing Philadelphia’s proud boxing tradition, Brown defeated Skye Nicholson in March 2025 to claim the WBC featherweight title before successfully defending the belt against Emma Gongara in September 2025. Now with Most Valuable Promotions, Brown enters the next chapter of her career as a proven world champion backed by a global platform committed to elevating women’s boxing. She is currently ranked as BoxRec’s #13 pound-for-pound female fighter and was ranked #16 among ESPN’s best women’s boxers of 2025.

“Signing with Most Valuable Promotions is a major moment in my career,” said Brown. “From my amateur foundation to becoming a world champion, every step prepared me for this level. I’ve earned everything through discipline and consistency. Now I get to showcase that experience and championship mindset on a global stage with MVP.”

Oshae Jones Building on Olympic Bronze

Oshae Jones is a USA Olympic bronze medalist and the current IBF World Super Welterweight world champion. Before turning pro, Toledo, Ohio-born Jones built one of the most distinguished amateur résumés in modern U.S. boxing history as a multiple-time USA Boxing national champion and a long-standing member of Team USA, consistently competing against and defeating the best amateurs in the world. Her amateur career culminated with winning a bronze medal at the 2020 Olympic Games.

Her style blends sharp fundamentals with controlled aggression, allowing her to dictate fights and neutralize opponents’ strengths. The 28-year-old Jones currently holds the IBF world title and resides in Atlanta, Georgia. She was ranked #23 among ESPN’s best women’s boxers of 2025 following her successful world title defense against Elia Carranza in July 2025.

“From earning an Olympic medal to becoming a two-belt world champion, every step has prepared me for this,” said Jones. “With MVP behind me, I’m ready to compete on the biggest stages and continue building my legacy.”

MVP Passion for Women’s Boxing

“My passion for boxing starts from me stepping in the ring, but it’s equally focused on what I contribute to the sport outside of the ring with MVP,” said Jake Paul. “Today’s signings reflect my continued commitment to using my platform to push boxing to the biggest audiences possible in the world.”

“Tiara, Oshae, Jully, LeAnna, Elise, and Miranda each represent a fundamental pillar of our MVP brand, world champions, Olympic pedigree, global stars, top contenders, and elite competitors with superstar potential, and we are thrilled to have them join our growing roster of athletes,” said Nakisa Bidarian, CEO of Most Valuable Promotions.

“MVP is elevating women’s boxing across divisions and borders, and we look forward to each of our new signees making their promotional debut soon. Our mission is to ensure fans have one brand that has the best fighters in the world and today further cements that position.”

Jully Poca’s Unusual Rise In Boxing

Jully Poca of Brazil is a powerhouse athlete who has dominated the crossover boxing scene with an undefeated record. Originally Brazil’s premier female fitness influencer, her life took a sharp turn in 2023 when she was invited to compete in the UK alongside megastar Whindersson Nunes. Despite only training for three months prior to her debut, she discovered a profound passion for the sport and has spent the last three years training exclusively as a full-time boxer.

Under the tutelage of renowned coach Antonio Filho, the mentor behind former WBO champion Rose Volante, Poca has solidified her status by going undefeated to date and is now set to make her fully sanctioned professional debut with Most Valuable Promotions.

Beyond her technical prowess, Jully possesses a magnetic public profile built on genuine courage. She first captured the Brazilian public’s heart when she intervened in a violent road-rage incident, physically subduing a man who was attacking two women until police arrived. This act of heroism, combined with her athletic transition, has earned her a massive digital footprint.

With three million Instagram followers, Poca is set to become the most-followed female professional boxer in the world the moment she makes her pro debut, bridging the gap between social media stardom and elite combat sports.

“I chose MVP because they don’t just put women on the card, they lead the way in putting us in the spotlight,” said Poca. “Seeing how they have done with Amanda Serrano, Alycia Baumgardner and others shows me their incredible commitment to making sure female fighters are valued as we should be.

“While I am so grateful to everyone who has supported my journey so far, joining MVP gives me a platform to represent my country on the world stage and help take Brazilian boxing to a whole new level.”

Puerto Rican Talents Join MVP

LeAnna Cruz is a 28-year-old Puerto Rican professional boxer, building her career on consistency, discipline, and a deep respect for the craft of boxing. Her style blends sharp fundamentals with intelligent pressure, allowing her to control distance, dictate pace, and adapt to any opponent placed in front of her.

Inside the ring, she is focused and methodical; outside the ring, she is respected for her humility, professionalism, and commitment to growth. Signing with MVP represents a major milestone for Cruz, who holds ambitions for placing her on a global stage. She is the WBA #1 contender at super flyweight.

“Signing with Most Valuable Promotions is a huge step forward in my career,” said LeAnna Cruz. “I’ve stayed patient and committed to the process. Now, this partnership puts me in position to compete on the biggest stages in the sport.”

Puerto Rican Elise Soto is a 20-year-old Poughkeepsie, New York–born fighter defined by discipline, humility, and purpose, with deep Puerto Rican roots and a multicultural heritage shaped by her Mexican and French lineage through her mother.

Introduced to boxing by her mother, Soto immediately found her calling despite excelling in other elite sports. She began boxing at 16 and quickly rose through the U.S. amateur ranks, competing in five national tournaments, earning four silver medals, and advancing to the Olympic Trials with her mother in her corner.

Guided by Amanda Serrano and Jordan Maldonado, she turned professional shortly thereafter and now trains under renowned coach Shaun George alongside Serrano and Maldonado, accelerating her growth in the ring.

Outside of boxing, Soto works within her family business, Fitness Superstore USA, and is building her own fitness brand. She is deeply committed to philanthropy, focused on serving youth, individuals with disabilities, including work with the Special Olympics, and underserved communities, and is driven by faith, family, and a belief that boxing is her platform to create lasting impact. She is currently the IBF #5 and WBO #4 contender at 130lbs.

“I’m blessed to be surrounded by the unmatched ingenuity of Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul, the stacked roster of legendary and world-class talent, and the absolute platinum-standard teams across every department at MVP,” said Soto. “As a young woman and fighter, I’m here to grow with every fight and put in the time, discipline and dedication to become an absolute beast. I have a long career ahead of me, and I’m excited to have MVP by my side.”

Miranda Reyes Tough and Tested

Born in El Paso and raised in Northside Houston, Texas by a hard-working Mexican-American family, 24-year-old Miranda Reyes has built her professional career facing some of the sport’s most respected names, including MVP’s WBC lightweight world champion Caroline Dubois and MVP’s WBA lightweight world champion Stephanie Han.

Reyes turned pro at 17 without an amateur background. Reyes has consistently given world champions tough tests despite limited guidance, including defeating Hall of Famer Jaime Clampitt in 2022 and former world champion Yazmin Rivas in 2023, before challenging now-WBC world champ Caroline Dubois for her IBO lightweight title at Wembley Stadium in February 2024 and now-WBA world champion Stephanie Han later that year.

Reyes recently found structure and support in a new team, priming her to fully pursue the career she always knew she was meant to have. She defeated Yolanda Vega by UD at MVP’s Most Valuable Prospects 16 in October 2025. She is currently the WBA #8, #16 WBC, and #12 WBO contender.

“Signing with MVP is a young girl’s dream,” said Miranda Reyes. “I have Mexican warrior blood in me, and I fight for my family and the values of my community. Boxing gives me purpose every day, and I will prove I’m ready to become a world champion.”