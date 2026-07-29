Boxing Fight Nights You Can’t Miss Before Year’s End 

The second half of 2026 is shaping up to produce another great run of boxing fight nights. Between now and the turn of the year, expect superfights across different weight divisions and a farewell bout for one of the all-time greats. We will also finally see an all-British heavyweight clash that’s been on the wishlist for years. Each of these big fights catches the eye for multiple reasons, making them must-watch events.

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1- Katie Taylor vs. Flora Pili

On September 5, 2026, Irish icon Katie Taylor (25-1-0) steps into the ring at Dublin’s legendary 82,000-seat Croke Park for her final bout as a professional boxer. Defending her undisputed Super Lightweight Championship, Taylor faces unbeaten French challenger Flora Pili (12-0) in what promises to be a momentous homecoming.

The 40-year-old pioneer enters her farewell fight boasting a 96% career win rate across two weight classes. A 2012 Olympic Gold Medalist and 5-time Amateur World Champion, Taylor’s professional run includes 16 world title victories and successful defenses against top-tier champions.

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Meanwhile, the 29-year-old French contender risks her spotless record in her biggest career test. Pili brings a youthful physical edge, riding a 12-fight winning streak into Taylor’s backyard as the mandatory challenger.

After redefining women’s boxing over a glittering decade-long pro career, Taylor aims for one last victory to solidify her legacy. Whether Pili pulls off an upset or Taylor closes her historic storybook career with a dominant defense, Croke Park is set for an emotional, unforgettable night.

2- Ryan Garcia vs. Conor Benn

Just a week later, on September 12, 2026, the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas will host a blockbuster welterweight clash. Newly crowned champion Ryan Garcia (25-2) makes the first defense of his WBC Welterweight Championship against undefeated British contender Conor Benn (23-0).

Garcia captured the WBC 147-pound crown in February 2026 with a dominant unanimous decision over Mario Barrios. The 27-year-old scored a first-round knockdown and out-landed Barrios 185 to 106 in total punches (including 103 power shots), sweeping the scorecards (119–108, 120–107, 118–109).

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old son of boxing icon Nigel Benn steps into his first official world title opportunity. Ranked as the WBC’s #1 contender, Benn enters the ring seeking a career-defining win on American soil.

Garcia enters as the confident champion returning to the site of his dominant title victory. However, with Benn’s aggressive style and flawless record, the challenger aims to prove he belongs at the top of the division in a high-stakes Mexico Independence Day weekend spectacle.

3- Canelo Alvarez vs. Christian Mbilli

Originally slated for September, the high-stakes super middleweight showdown between Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez (62-3-2) and undefeated WBC Champion Christian Mbilli (28-0-1) has been rescheduled for October 31, 2026, as part of Riyadh Season.

Returning from a year-long layoff, Canelo fights for the first time since his September 2025 unanimous decision loss (116–112, 115–113, 115–113) to Terence Crawford. At 36, the four-division champion brings unmatched experience with 25 world title fight victories and 16 successful defenses at super middleweight.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old French-Cameroonian powerhouse holds a zero in his loss column and boasts a formidable 79% knockout ratio. Elevated to full WBC champion following Crawford’s retirement, Mbilli’s relentless forward pressure and high volume present a stiff test for the veteran.

For Canelo, this Halloween clash is a career-defining moment. Coming off a rare defeat, he must deliver a dominant performance against an undefeated, prime champion to prove he remains elite at 168 pounds. Anything less could signal the closing of his legendary run at the summit of the sport.

4- Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua

After a decade of negotiations, the historic mega-fight between Tyson Fury (36-2-1) and Anthony Joshua (30-4) is officially signed for Q4 2026, streaming globally on Netflix. While the contract is sealed, key details remain: balancing Wembley Stadium’s 90,000-seat UK spectacle with a potential early-hours start time (around 2:00 AM BST) to cater to peak U.S. viewing hours.

The 37-year-old former two-time linear heavyweight champion enters with a 3-inch height (6’9″) and 3-inch reach (85″) advantage. Known for his ring IQ and movement, Fury brings extensive championship experience, including 13 world title fights.

Meanwhile, Joshua is a former two-time unified champion and relies on explosive power, possessing an impressive 84% stoppage rate across 34 professional bouts. The All-English fight has been almost a decade in the making, and fans will finally get to watch it in 2026.

Conclusion

Boxing is experiencing a full-throttle renaissance, fueled by an unprecedented era of cross-promotional collaboration, massive streaming distribution, and a commitment to making the fights fans actually want to see. The second half of 2026 stands as a definitive turning point for the sport, delivering a slate of high-stakes mega-fights across multiple weight divisions that will reshape championship landscapes well into 2027 and beyond.