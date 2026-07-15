Garcia vs Benn Set – See You September 12 in Las Vegas

What to Know

Garcia vs Benn is set: WBC World Welterweight champion Ryan Garcia will make his first title defense against Conor Benn on Mexican Independence Day Weekend in Las Vegas.

The fight takes place at the T-Mobile Arena and will stream live on Paramount+ at no additional cost to subscribers.

Benn will appear in his first-ever title fight against Garcia.

It is an overcooked meal, but no one is turning it down. On Wednesday, days if not weeks after it was long anticipated, Paramount+ and Zuffa Boxing officially confirmed the welterweight title fight between reigning WBC champion Ryan Garcia of Los Angeles (25-2, 20 KOs) and Conor Benn of England (25-1, 14 KOs).

The fight, promoted jointly by Golden Boy Boxing and Zuffa Boxing, will take place on Saturday, September 12 over Mexican Independence Day Weekend at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. No undercard fights have been set.

The biggest clue the announcement was expected before today? The original news release sent to boxing media included the sentence “Garcia and Benn face off this evening ahead of ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC 329 in Las Vegas.”

UFC 329 featuring McGregor vs Holloway took place last Saturday, July 12. At the post-fight interview, when Dana White was asked about this fight, he set the topic aside. There were still details to be worked out between the two promoters and partners, and it took a few days to straighten things out.

Garcia vs Benn: Smart Loss Leader for Paramount+ and Zuffa Boxing

After much speculation that the delay in announcing the Garcia vs Benn fight was due to its broadcast destination, the entire Garcia vs Benn card will stream exclusively on Paramount+ at no additional cost to subscribers worldwide (excluding the UK and Ireland). Let us repeat: This is not a PPV.

It’s a smart move to forgo any pay-per-view revenue to draw new eyes and long-term subscribers to the Paramount+ platform for ongoing Zuffa Boxing content.

While there is no free trial, viewers can access the service for free by signing up for Walmart+’s 30-day free trial, which includes an ad-supported Paramount+ Essential subscription that would normally cost $8.99. The ad-free subscription is $13.99. Either one is far less than the typical $79.95 fee.

Fight Between Two Popular Fighters In Their Prime

Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn is OFFICIAL! Live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 12th on Mexican Independence Day Weekend #GarciaBenn pic.twitter.com/YSnrSMnmVq — danawhite (@danawhite) July 15, 2026

“This is such a great fight,” said UFC President and CEO Dana White. “Conor Benn has won 26 of his 27 professional fights and is coming off a big win in the UK earlier this year. Ryan Garcia is one of the biggest stars in boxing and a world champion.

“These guys are in their prime, and it’s a fight they’ve both wanted for a long time. They’ll come face-to-face for the first time today before stepping into the ring on September 12 during Mexican Independence Day weekend at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The energy in that place will be incredible.”

The two fighters wasted no time getting at each other following the official announcement on Thursday.

I told you in person you aren’t a good enough fighter to beat me. You forced your self in this position I will show the lesson of rushing into something you just aren’t ready for. https://t.co/x9SRnxXX6R — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) July 15, 2026

The Unofficial Co-Feature: Dana vs Oscar

It is no secret how Golden Boy Boxing chairman Oscar De La Hoya and Zuffa’s Dana White feel about each other. De La Hoya has gone after White for his treatment of UFC fighters, his pursuit of legislation to amend the Ali Act in Congress, and his general disdain for the bombastic White.

De La Hoya and White will need to cooperate to a certain extent to see this promotion through to its conclusion, including joint appearances at pre-fight events. Boxing insiders and observers are already rubbing their hands together in gleeful anticipation of the two promoters lobbing insults and throwing down.

It’s reminiscent of De La Hoya and Leonard Ellerbe of Mayweather Promotions going after each other during the promotion for the 2022 fight between Garcia and Gervonta Davis.

Mexican Independence Day Marquee Assignment

Mexican Independence Day weekend has long been considered boxing’s biggest stage all year, the equivalent of the NFL game on Thanksgiving and the NBA game on Christmas Day. Giving Garcia and Benn the time slot ensures a built-in draw, particularly with the Mexican-American Garcia giving the Latino audience someone to root for.

It will mark Garcia’s return to a familiar venue, where he won the welterweight title in an impressive decision with several knockdowns over Mario Barrios in February.

While many devoted British boxing fans will make the trip to Las Vegas, Benn enters the lion’s den for this title defense. He was last in the ring in his Zuffa Boxing debut, getting the decision victory over former world champion Regis Prograis.

Garcia will be the prohibitive favorite over Benn based on their previous fights. Garcia put on an impressive performance against former champion Barrios, taking away his weapons and putting on a clinic.

Conversely, Benn struggled against a faded version of Regis Prograis to a decision victory. It got the job done, but it wasn’t the impressive performance he delivered in the rematch against another faded fighter, Chris Eubank Jr.

The early moneyline at the time of the fight announcement is Garcia at -333, Benn at +275.

But Mexican Independence Day fights are all about action, trash talk, and partying in Las Vegas. If you enjoy more jawing than jabs and more insults than uppercuts, you’ll enjoy this main event.