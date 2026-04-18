Boxing Briefs: New Zuffa Signings, Fight Calendar Adds in May and June

Key Fight Facts

Zuffa Boxing announced multiple signings in the cruiserweight division, and the re-signing of Conor Benn to a new three-year contract

announced multiple signings in the cruiserweight division, and the re-signing of to a new three-year contract New fights announced in May and include the debut of Top Rank on DAZN, and a title defense by O’Shaquie Foster, while pound-for-pound talent Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez will shoot for a title in a third weight division on June 13

while pound-for-pound talent will shoot for a title in a third weight division on June 13 Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven met for their first faceoff ahead of their WBC World Heavyweight title fight at the Pyramids in Egypt on May 23

Boxing’s busiest season is ahead, kicked off with the traditional Cinco de Mayo weekend activity in what will be a busy May and June, along with news from Zuffa Boxing about significant signings in the cruiserweight division. The signings signal one of Zuffa’s first efforts to build an internal roster for Zuffa-only matchups.

Zuffa Boxing Signs Cruiserweights

On Thursday, Zuffa announced Canadian-based cruiserweight Ryan “The Bruiser” Rozicki signed a multi-fight contract, with a debut to be announced.

Rozicki (21-1-1, 20 KOs), from Sydney Forks, Nova Scotia, Canada, turned pro in 2016 and knocked out his first 13 opponents. His single defeat was to Oscar Rivas in 2021.

Rozicki joins the Zuffa Boxing internal cruiserweight “division” that includes champion Jai Opetaia, former world champion Chris Billam-Smith, and top contender Brandon Glanton.

Earlier, Zuffa announced the signing of former cruiserweight champion Chris Billam-Smith of Bournemouth, England. Billam-Smith (21-2, 13 KOs) won a world title in 2023 and made two defenses before being beaten by Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez in 2024. Billam-Smith has also held the British, Commonwealth, and European titles.

Note that none of the current Zuffa cruiserweights hold traditional titles of the four-belt era. Those are held by Ramirez (WBA and WBO) and Noel Mikaelian (WBC), with the IBF title currently vacant after it was stripped from Jai Opetaia. Opetaia holds the Ring Magazine title.

Conor Benn Re-Ups With Zuffa

Zuffa Boxing chairman Dana White also confirmed this week the re-signing of Conor Benn to a new two-and-a-half-year deal covering five fights under the Zuffa banner.

“I like the kid personally and professionally, so we are excited about it,” White told Sky Sports.

“We did a one-fight deal, and we wanted to make him feel comfortable, too. His family has been in the business for a very long time. So let them come in, kick the tires over here, see how we operate, what we have to offer out here in Vegas. He obviously liked it, we like him, and now we are in business together for a long time.”

Benn was a free agent for a matter of days after defeating Regis Prograin on the Fury vs Makhmudov card. No word on the deal amount, but you can bet it’s not $15 million per fight, as Benn earned for his performance against Prograis.

American Boxing Calendar Announcements

Keyshawn Davis vs Nahir Albright 2, May 16

Former world champion and Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis will face Nahir Albright in a super lightweight rematch on Saturday, May 16 at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. Davis won a majority decision over Albright in October 2023, overturned when Davis tested positive for marijuana, considered a prohibited substance in boxing.

In the co-main event, former welterweight world champion Brian Norman Jr. returns against Josh Wagner of Canada.

Keyshawn-Albright II and Norman-Wagner will be the first Top Rank card streamed on DAZN.

Both of Davis’s brothers, Kelvin Davis and Keon Davis, will also be on the card. This is significant given the melee last June, when Albright defeated Kelvin Davis in front of the Norfolk fans. Kelvin’s brothers took it upon themselves to attack Albright in his locker room, which spilled out into a hallway. Keyshawn Davis missed weight, and what was supposed to be the first title defense of his WBO belt against Edwin De Los Santos was canceled.

Now Davis (14-0, 10 KOs) returns to deliver the performance his hometown has been waiting for and finish what he started against Albright.

“Since my last fight, I’ve grown sharper, stronger, and more focused than ever. On May 16, you’re going to see the best version of Keyshawn Davis. ‘The Businessman’ is ready to handle business in front of my people! It means everything to be kicking off this new era for Top Rank on DAZN,” said Davis.

Albright of Philadelphia (17-2-1, 7 KOs) has delivered two of the best performances of his career since his first fight with Keyshawn Davis against older brother Kelvin and battling Frank Martin to a draw in January.

“All my life I have been an overcomer. Starting from when I was a kid, I fought my way to this position, tough fight after tough fight. And I’m still standing tall. This fight is another obstacle to jump over. I’m ready and grateful,” said Albright, who works as a nurse and also recently auditioned for “America’s Got Talent.”

Norman (28-1, 22 KOs) was on a roll after stopping Giovani Santillan to win the WBO interim welterweight world title and followed up with defenses of the full title after being elevated against Derrieck Cuevas and Jin Sasaki before losing the crown to Devin Haney in November. Wagner (19-2, 10 KOs) is a 12-year pro.

O’Shaquie Foster vs Raymond Ford, May 30

O’Shaquie Foster will defend his WBC World Super-Featherweight title against Raymond Ford at the Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, May 30.

Foster of Houston (24-3, 12 KOs) makes the first defense of the title after winning the belt back in a rematch with Robson Conceicao in 2024 via split decision.

Ford of Camden, New Jersey (18-1-1 8 KOs) won the WBA World Super-Featherweight title against Otabek Kholmatov in what was considered a 2024 Fight of the Year. Ford will now pursue becoming a two-weight division champion with his shot at Foster.

“I’m happy and excited to fight at home for the first time as a World champion. It’s a dream come true,” said Foster. “We will be 1,000 percent prepared, and we will dominate from round one.”

“I’m just happy he finally signed the contract,” said Ford. “When it came down to it, I was the biggest fight out there for him, and now it’s time to fight, and I can’t wait for it. He’s a good name for my resume, and I’m taking that belt on May 30 and becoming a two-weight World champion.”

Bam Rodriguez vs Antonio Vargas, June 13

Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez (23-0, 16 KOs) will challenge Antonio Vargas for the WBC World Bantamweight title at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday, June 13, in his effort to become a three-weight division champion.

Vargas (19-1-1, 11 KOs) is standing in the way of Rodriguez’s goal and hopes to become the first man to beat Bam.

“New weight class, same goals: dominate and pick up all the belts,” said Rodriguez.

Worldwide Boxing Calendar Updates

Galal Yafai of Birmingham, England (9-0, 7 KOs) challenges unified WBC and WBA World Flyweight champion Ricardo Sandoval has been added as the the co-main event on the Matchroom Boxing card Saturday, June 6, featuring Dalton Smith defending his WBC World Super Lightweight Championship for the first time against mandatory opponent Alberto Puello at the Utilita Arena in the main event.

Sandoval of Rialto, California (27-2, 18 KOs) captured the titles on a split decision in July 2025 in Japan when he overcame a fifth-round knockdown to defeat Kenshiro Teraji in Yokohama.

Yafai returns for the first time since his controversial no-contest bout with Francisco Rodriguez Jr in Birmingham.

Eye of the Tiger Card Announced June 11

Super middleweight prospect Wilkens Mathieu of Montreal (15-0, 10 KOs) faces former world title challenger and London 2012 Olympic silver medalist Esquiva Falcao of Brazil (32-2, 21 KOs) in the main event of the Eye of the Tiger card in Quebec City, Canada on June 11. The card will once again be aired on DAZN.

In the co-main, Leila Beaudoin of Quebec (14-2, 2 KOs) and Paulina Angel of Colombia (7-2-2, 3 KOs) fight for the vacant WBA Interim Junior Lightweight title.

Usyk vs Verhoeven Have First Face Off In London

Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven faced off for the first time in London earlier this week ahead of their WBC World Heavyweight title fight at The Ring ‘Glory in Giza’ in Egypt on Saturday, May 23.

Unified champion Usyk of Ukraine (24-0, 15 KOs) will compete in North Africa for the first time in his career at age 39.

Kickboxing legend Verhoeven holds Glory records with the most wins in title bouts (14), the most consecutive title defenses (13), the most victories (28), and the longest winning streak (27).

“I’ve been dominating the sport of kickboxing for over a decade, facing the best, beating the very best,” said Verhoeven. “But I don’t feel like I’m finished, I want to do something different. I am a puzzle that (Usyk) hasn’t solved yet, I’m a big unit, that’s something he’s going to feel.”

“Boxing is an instrument that has helped me meet my best friends. (Verhoeven) is a serious fighter, this is a serious fight, I’m preparing with 100% discipline and control. We will see,” said Usyk.

Also on the ‘Glory in Giza’ undercard: a WBO Super Middleweight title match between Hamzah Sheeraz and Alem Begic; Jack Catterall facing undefeated Shakhram Giyasov at welterweight; and WBO World Super Flyweight champion Mizuki Hiruta defends against Mai Soliman.