Boxing Briefs: Ruiz Jr. and Ortiz Jr. Back in Action; Jermall Charlo Sidelined

What To Know:

The lawsuit between Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Golden Boy Promotions has been settled, setting up the potential of a title fight between Ortiz Jr. and Jaron “Boots” Ennis

Former world heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. was candid about throwing away his opportunities after his upset win over Anthony Joshua in 2019 at a news conference Friday ahead of his return to the ring against Damien Knyba on Sept. 4 in Newark, New Jersey.

Australian authorities denied Jermall Charlo a visa, canceling his fight on the Tszyu vs Spence Jr. undercard next weekend.

Vergil Ortiz Jr. Set to Return to the Ring

Boxing fans breathed a sigh of relief on Friday learning that Golden Boy Promotions and outstanding junior middleweight Vergil Ortiz Jr. reached a settlement in the pending lawsuit between them on Friday.

Ortiz Jr.’s manager Rick Mirigian issued a statement announcing he and Ortiz Jr. “have reached an amicable settlement resolving all outstanding disputes. The agreement concludes the pending litigation and reaffirms the parties’ shared commitment to delivering the biggest fights to boxing fans around the world.”

Ortiz Jr. will remain part of the Golden Boy stable for at least his next three fights, with a plan to return to the ring in the fall.

Golden Boy CEO Oscar De La Hoya was delighted to confirm the news.

“Our relationship with Vergil has spanned more than a decade, and we are proud to have played a role in his development into one of the sport’s premier fighters,” said De La Hoya. “We look forward to continuing our partnership and working together with Vergil Jr., Rick Mirigian, and the rest of Team Ortiz to deliver the biggest fights possible for boxing fans.”

The 28-year-old Ortiz Jr. of Grand Prairie, Texas (24-0, 22 KOs) sued Golden Boy in January for breach of contract and interference with earnings in U.S. District Court in Nevada. The suit revolved around a clash over securing a fight against Jaron “Boots” Ennis, a fight long desired by both fighters, promoters Golden Boy and Matchroom Boxing for Ennis, and most of all, by boxing fans.

Fingers were pointed at Ortiz Jr.’s manager Mirigian for playing hardball and potentially squashing the fight over – what else? – money. After a civil lawsuit was filed, a judge ordered all parties to begin arbitration. The start of arbitration was delayed due to a scheduling conflict with the assigned arbitrator. Happily, it’s a moot point now.

Is Ortiz Jr. vs Ennis in the Works?

In a statement posted on his social media, Ortiz Jr. said, “I’m very grateful that Golden Boy and I were able to come to an understanding and resolve everything. I’m excited to move forward and make the biggest fights happen, including the Ennis fight. My only focus is on delivering unforgettable fights for the fans, and I know my team and I will accomplish that together.”

As the legal issues worked themselves out, Ennis moved forward and ended up securing a title fight with unified champion Xander Zayas of Puerto Rico. On June 27, Ennis stopped Zayas with relative ease to become the new WBO and WBA World Super Welterweight champion.

Ortiz Jr. is without argument the most talented fighter in a division full of talent without a title. With boxing fans salivating over an Ortiz Jr. vs Ennis showdown, Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn said hold my beer.

Hearn is now being quoted as saying that the entire deal needs to be renegotiated from scratch, since Ennis is now the unified champion coming off a big win. He indicates that Ennis is now worth a bigger split of the purse.

Ortiz Jr. was last in the ring in November, when he scored a second-round knockout over former champion Erickson Lubin. At the time, Ennis joined Ortiz Jr. in the ring for a faceoff, declaring they both wanted a fight. Stay tuned.

Andy Ruiz Jr.: Never Thought I Would Be Here Again

Appearing in the first news conference promoting the upcoming heavyweight fight between former world champion Andy Ruiz Jr. and Polish heavyweight Damien Knyba, Ruiz Jr. was candid about his fall from grace and his goals on his return to boxing two years after his last fight.

Ruiz Jr., recently signed by Matchroom Boxing, appeared alongside trainer Manny Robles, who led Ruiz Jr. to his stunning upset victory over Anthony Joshua in 2019. Robles said it feels like Ruiz Jr. never left him, but he added it didn’t happen overnight.

“We’ve been working together for several months now. You know he’s been in the gym, focusing, training, getting him back on track. Now that we signed, now that he’s signed to match room, and he has a fight date now, and now he’s more focused than ever,” said Robles, who said Ruiz Jr.’s win meant so much to the entire Latin community. While he let them down, he’s now out to prove anything is possible.

Ruiz Jr. said now it’s not about money. It’s about bigger stakes: legacy.

“I’ve been doing my homework, and it’s not gonna be easy. But good things in life don’t come easy. You know what I mean? And we gotta get over this hurdle,” said Ruiz Jr. of his upcoming fight against Knyba.

Ruiz Jr. said he never imagined getting a second chance.

“It’s just a big blessing, especially from all the downfalls that I had from my career, from the surgeries, from all the stuff that was going on. But I’m just so blessed to be here and hungry, excited, and especially reuniting with Manny Robles. Now I know what hard work is again, because that’s how I became a champion. That’s how I made my dreams come true.”

Ruiz Jr. was forthcoming about his self-imposed fall from grace. “Once you have everything, and then they take everything away from your mistakes, of the things that you didn’t take serious,” said Ruiz Jr. He said he lost in the rematch with Joshua due to his own failings, “because I didn’t do the things that I was supposed to do.”

Now Ruiz Jr. said he is hungry again, and that makes him dangerous. “I want to prove not just to my family, not just to my fans, but to myself, that I am capable of becoming a two-time heavyweight champion. I am capable of letting everybody know that it is possible. You know, if you work hard, you believe in yourself, you tell Jesus all the things that you want to accomplish, and it is possible. And I feel that is my mission, and that mission is going to be accomplished.”

Ruiz Jr. underestimated his previous opponent, Jarrel Miller, and he won’t let it happen again with Knyba.

“I know he’s coming for everything. He has to beat me so he could get a world title shot. I’m sure that he’s really hungry, just like how I am. So best believe I’m not underestimating him, but I just believe that I’m here to stay.”

“I truly believe that the world is his oyster, and I believe he can be world heavyweight champion again,” said Ruiz Jr.’s new promoter, Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn.

Jermall Charlo Visa Denied, Return Fight Canceled

Former two-division champion Jermall Charlo was denied a visa by Australian authorities, causing his planned fight with Koen Mazoudier on the Errol Spence Jr. vs. Tim Tszyu card in Sydney on July 25 to be canceled.

While there was no reason given for the denial, it’s likely Charlo’s legal issues at home are to blame. Last month Charlo pled guilty to drunk driving and causing a collision with damage greater than $200 in connection with a May 2024 car accident in Pearland, Texas. He received a three-day county jail sentence and had his driver’s license suspended for 90 days. Charlo avoided actual jail time, getting credit for time served.

In a statement on his Instagram page, Charlo said, “Unfortunately, I will not be able to fight next Saturday. I’ve been training nonstop for the last three months and was ready to make a statement. I want to apologize to all my fans and let them know I will keep training and be back on a PBC event very soon.”

Charlo, age 36, last fought in May 2025, scoring a TKO win over Thomas LaManna to end an 18-month layoff. Although he said he wanted to stay busy, Charlo has been out of the ring since then. He has only fought four times since 2020.