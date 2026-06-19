Former Champions Jermall Charlo, Stephen Fulton Jr. Added to Spence vs Tszyu Undercard

A pair of two-division world champions will take their talents down under as Jermall Charlo and Stephen Fulton Jr. return to the ring in separate undercard attractions on the PBC Pay-Per-View event available live on Prime Video taking place Saturday, July 25 from Afterpay Arena in Sydney, Australia.

Three matchups will lead up to the must-win main event between former unified world champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. of Houston and Australian superstar and former world champion Tim Tszyu of Sydney.

Charlo of Houston (34-0, 23 KOs) will step in to face Koen Mazoudier of Blacktown, New South Wales, Australia (15-4-1, 6 KOs) in a ten-round super middleweight bout.

Former 122 and 126-pound world champion Stephen Fulton Jr. of Philadelphia (23-2, 8 KOs) will face Australian former title challenger Liam Wilson of Redcliffe, Queensland (18-3, 10 KOs) in a ten-round super featherweight attraction.

The pay-per-view opens with undefeated Australian Olympian Callum Peters in a 10-round middleweight fight with an opponent to be named later.

Tim Tsyzu: Honor to Headline

“It’s an honor to headline the greatest fight card ever assembled in Australia,” said Tszyu. “It’s an enormous privilege for me because I know how rare this is for fight fans to have a card of this magnitude on home soil.

“Every time I step into that ring, I’m not just fighting for myself. I’m fighting for Australia and for everyone who’s ever believed in me.

“Errol Spence Jr. is a legend of this sport, one of the greatest to ever do it, but on July 26 I get to take him out once and for all. Moments like this are history-making. They are rare, you don’t want to miss it.”

Greatest Fight Card in Australian Boxing History?

“Make no mistake, this is the greatest fight card ever assembled in Australian boxing history,” said No Limit Boxing CEO George Rose.

“Errol Spence Jr. and Jermall Charlo on the same card, in the same city, on the same day. That’s a Las Vegas headliner every single day of the week, and we’ve locked it in for Sydney. This is Australia versus the USA, four times over, and every single one of those fights is legacy-defining.

“We’ve built No Limit Boxing by delivering the best events on the biggest stages, and on July 26 (note: July 25 in the U.S.), we deliver the biggest stage this country has ever seen. The world is sending its biggest names to Tim Tszyu’s backyard, to Koen Mazoudier’s backyard, to Callum Peters’ backyard — and they’re about to find out exactly what that means.”

In addition to the Prime Video PPV, fans will also be able to continue to access the telecast through traditional cable and satellite outlets, as well as PPV.com.

The event is promoted by No Limit Boxing, The Rose Brothers, Man Down Promotions, and TGB Promotions.

Charlo vs Masoudier

Jermall Charlo will make his second consecutive appearance against super middleweight competition as he looks to move closer to a world title opportunity against the upset-minded Koen Mazoudier, who enters this 10-round matchup on a three-bout winning streak.

Charlo’s quest to become a three-division world champion in the super middleweight division began in May 2025, as he returned from a lengthy layoff to stop veteran Thomas LaManna in six rounds.

Charlo won his first world championship in 2015 with a knockout of Cornelius Bundrage. He defended the title three times, including a stoppage of the then-undefeated Julian Williams in December 2016.

Trained throughout his career by Ronnie Shields, Charlo then began a middleweight run that saw him earn the WBC championship and add victories over top contenders, including Sergiy Derevyanchenko, Matt Korobov, and Hugo Centeno Jr.

“It feels great to be back in the ring and to take my talents Down Under to Australia,” said Charlo. “Koen Mazoudier is going to be looking to make a name off me, but he underestimates how hungry I am.

“These guys ain’t seen nothing like this. It’s the USA vs. Australia and Jermall Charlo is coming to take over. Lock in with me on July 25 and watch me put on a show.”

Mazoudier turned pro in 2018 after an accomplished amateur career. Mazoudier’s losses include two by narrow majority decisions, with another loss eventually being avenged as he defeated Wade Ryan by unanimous decision in 2022.

His remaining loss came at the hands of undefeated Australian star Nikita Tszyu, younger brother of Tim Tszyu. Mazoudier has bounced back effectively, winning three straight fights in 2025.

“I know I’m the underdog,” said Mazoudier. “Everyone knows I’m the underdog. I don’t care. I’m coming to spoil the party and dethrone a legend. I’ve never taken a backward step in my life, and I’m sure as hell not starting on 26 July. I’m going to bring everything I’ve got to get the result. I’m the real-life Rocky.”

Fulton Jr. vs Wilson

Having faced the best in the sport while earning pound-for-pound consideration, Stephen Fulton Jr. will look to get back in the win column away from home as he takes on rugged and experienced Australian contender Liam Wilson in a 12-round showdown.

Fulton hopes to bounce back from a defeat to elite 130-pound world champion O’Shaquie Foster in December. He became a two-division champion by defeating longtime rival Brandon Figueroa in their February rematch to capture the WBC Featherweight World Championship.

It was Fulton’s second fight since his July 2023 fight, taking on undefeated Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue, eventually being stopped in the eighth round. In his previous 14 professional fights before facing Inoue, the 31-year-old had established himself on pound-for-pound lists by beating eight previously undefeated fighters.

Fulton first became a world champion by taking the super bantamweight title from Angelo Leo in January 2021, before unifying against Figueroa in their first fight.

“I expect Liam to be on his A-game and take this fight as an opportunity to get a shot at the title,” said Fulton. “This fight is to show that I am nowhere near finished and to redeem myself after my last performance. I let my fans and peers down in my last fight, as well as myself, so this is me coming back out strong!”

Wilson knocked out Rodex Piala to start 2026 in January, his fifth straight win. The 30-year-old gained experience against elite competition, including former world champion Oscar Valdez in 2024 and multiple-division world champion Emanuel Navarrete, whom he dropped in round four of their 2023 world title clash.

Wilson will look to benefit from the home turf advantage against Fulton on July 25.

“Fulton has been a champion in two divisions,” said Wilson. “I respect that. But I’m ‘Mr. Damage.’ I don’t do easy nights, and I don’t do backward steps. On July 26, he’s going to find that out.”

Olympian Puts Undefeated Record in Play

Middleweight prospect Callum Peters will put his undefeated record on the line again in a 10-round attraction that follows up his first fight to go the distance in May.

After representing Australia at the 2024 Olympics, Peters of Adelaide, South Australia (7-0, 6 KOs) turned pro in December 2024 and put together six consecutive knockouts, with only one opponent making it past round two.

The 23-year-old most recently dominated his toughest opponent to date in Joeshon James, beating the then 10-1-2 contender by wide margins on all three cards.