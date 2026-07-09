The Destroyer Returns: Andy Ruiz Jr. Signs With Matchroom Boxing

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Former world heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. is returning to boxing after signing a multi-fight deal with Matchroom Boxing.

The Californian scored one of boxing’s biggest upsets in 2019 when he stopped champion Anthony Joshua.

Ruiz Jr.’s last fight was a draw with Jarrell Miller in Los Angeles in 2024.

Matchroom Boxing announced today it has signed former world heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. to a multi-fight promotional deal. His return to the ring in a fight card aired on DAZN will be announced this week.

Ruiz Jr. of Imperial, California (35-2-1, 22 KOs) truly shocked the world when he stopped Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden in New York in June 2019 to become the unified world heavyweight champion. Ruiz Jr. won the WBA, WBO and IBF world titles from Joshua in that single fateful fight. He became the first fighter of Mexican heritage to win a heavyweight championship.

Ruiz Jr. was a late-replacement opponent, to boot. Ironically, he stepped in for Jarrell Miller, who tested positive for PEDs. Ruiz Jr.’s last fight came two years ago in August 2024, when he fought to a draw against Miller.

Ruiz Jr. only held the titles for six months, losing them in a rematch with Joshua in Saudi Arabia by decision.

Following the Joshua rematch, the man nicknamed “The Destroyer” scored wins over Chris Arreola and Luis Ortiz in Southern California. He had a two-year absence before his battle last summer with Big Baby on the Crawford vs Madrimov card in Los Angeles.

Ruiz Jr. suffered a severely fractured right hand in the fight against Miller, largely the reason for his recent absence from the ring. The injury took place in the fifth round. Ruiz Jr. fought through what he later described as a painful injury through all 12 rounds, resulting in a somewhat controversial majority draw.

Because of the extent of the bone injury and necessary recovery time, Ruiz Jr. stepped away from the ring for several months. Ruiz Jr. had been living in San Diego, but moved back to his hometown of Imperial, where he resumed training in a custom gym he calls “The Destroyer Ranch.”

Ruiz Jr. Reunited with Manny Robles

The 36-year-old Ruiz Jr. has reunited with Los Angeles-based trainer Manny Robles, who was the man in his corner on the night of Ruiz Jr.’s stunning upset. Few will forget the celebration of Ruiz Jr. with Robles and chief second Edgar Jasso in the ring that night.

In a statement, Ruiz Jr. said he is excited to be stepping back through the ropes once again, with that date to be announced shortly.

“I’m so happy and thankful for signing with Matchroom and taking another step forward to continue my mission and to become a two-time champion of the world for Mexico,” said Ruiz Jr.

“I believe everything happens for a reason, and I’m so grateful God is giving me a second opportunity to do everything right. Sometimes, God breaks you to make you a better person and a better fighter.

“I made history with Matchroom and DAZN, and best believe we are going to do it again in God Almighty’s name. Amen baby, let’s go!

“Thank you to all my coaches for still believing in me. We are going to make a big statement in the heavyweight division.”

Matchroom Matchup with Ruiz Jr.

It is more than a bit ironic that Matchroom has signed Ruiz Jr. after he dealt a massive defeat to its marquee champion Anthony Joshua seven years ago. Evidently, Eddie Hearn and Matchroom have no hard feelings and intend to support Ruiz Jr.’s comeback.

“We are very happy to be signing with Matchroom and Eddie,” said Andy Ruiz Sr., Ruiz Jr’s manager and father. “I believe Matchroom is the best promoter to get Andy Jr. back to the top of the heavyweight division.

“Eddie gave Andy Jr. his first opportunity to become heavyweight champion of the world, and with Matchroom and Eddie we will become two-time heavyweight champion of the world. Viva Mexico!”

“I’m delighted to welcome Andy to the team,” said Hearn. “The heavyweight landscape is always evolving, and a fully fit and firing Andy Ruiz Jr. is a nightmare for anyone in the division.

“Andy shocked the world in New York with his stunning victory over AJ, and if The Destroyer from that night returns to the ring, there is no doubt he can become a two-time world champion.”

The timing of the signing comes as Ruiz Jr.’s generation of champions nears the end of their careers and retires. If he rededicates himself to training and conditioning, his return will be welcome and potentially profitable.