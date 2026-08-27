Tom Aspinall Addresses UFC Exit Rumors as Potential Ciryl Gane Rematch in Paris Stalls

Tom Aspinall has not fought in 10 months since UFC 321. During this layoff, he signed with sports manager Eddie Hearn, who publicly criticized the champion’s UFC contract pay.

Hearn’s comments, combined with a shocking claim from boxing coach Stipe Drvis, fueled speculation that Aspinall was planning to leave the UFC after his potential rematch with Ciryl Gane in Paris stalled. However, the 33-year-old finally broke his silence on the rumors.

Tom Aspinall Speaks Out on UFC Departure Rumors

Aspinall became the undisputed UFC Heavyweight Champion after the promotion elevated him following Jon Jones’ retirement. He later faced Ciryl Gane at UFC 321 in Oct. 2025, a match that ended in a no-contest after Gane accidentally poked him in both eyes. He underwent multiple surgeries, leaving the division without a proper title defense for nearly a year and leading to concern across the MMA community.

Amid his long absence, his boxing coach claimed during an Instagram Live session that the champion wanted out of the organization. The rumor quickly spread among fans until Aspinall posted a clear statement on social media to shut down the chatter.

“I’m not leaving the UFC,” Aspinall wrote. “I’ve never said I have in any interview and any words that have been taken from others today are simply not true. We are talking with the UFC daily and they will update you guys always.”

🚨 Tom Aspinall released a statement addressing the rumors spreading that he’s leaving the UFC “I’m not leaving the UFC. I’ve never said I have in any interview and any words that have been taken from others today are simply not true. We are talking with the UFC daily and they… pic.twitter.com/lMdpcKvx9w — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 26, 2026



The exit rumors originally gained traction because of a contract standoff between Dana White and Hearn. Since signing with Hearn’s Matchroom Talent agency, Hearn has publicly complained about Aspinall’s current UFC paycheck, which could be triple elsewhere, and it fueled internet rumors.

Now that the champion has officially addressed the situation, the MMA community can rest assured that White will not lose another high-profile star from the promotion.

When to Expect Tom Aspinall Back in Octagon

Following multiple eye surgeries, Aspinall is healthy and back to full training. He has spent the summer targeting a rematch with Ciryl Gane to settle the unfinished business from their original fight at UFC 321. While Aspinall was recovering, Gane captured the interim heavyweight championship by stopping Alex Pereira in June at UFC Freedom 250: White House.

Immediately after his victory, Gane called for a unification clash in Paris, which Aspinall accepted in a YouTube video, stating, “Paris in September, eh? I’ll do that. You’re up for it? I’ll do that. Let me know. I don’t mind. I’ll go to Paris. I’ll be there.”

Despite both fighters verbally agreeing to the autumn matchup, the UFC put the heavyweight rematch on hold after booking former KSW double-champion Salahdine Parnasse for his highly anticipated Octagon debut at UFC Paris on Sept. 5.

The UFC is now working to finalize the heavyweight unification match between undisputed champion Tom Aspinall and interim champion Ciryl Gane for UFC 334 on Nov. 14. Fans can only hope that nothing disrupts the schedule this time around, as the new date will mark just over a full year since their initial meeting at UFC 321 ended in frustration.