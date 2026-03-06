Tom Aspinall Talks About Matchroom Deal

Tom Aspinall believes Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn is the perfect man to take his career to the next level after being officially unveiled as the first signing for Matchroom Talent Agency.

The UFC Heavyweight Champion joined Hearn at a packed launch press conference at London’s Battersea Power Station on Friday.

News of the unexpected new partnership has dominated combat sports media coverage following its announcement on Thursday. Aspinall says he has no doubt that even bigger things will follow now he has signed terms with Hearn to lead him.

“I needed a more powerful voice in my corner to grow commercially inside and outside the Octagon,” said Aspinall when speaking to media at the event.

“I am delighted to be working with Matchroom Talent Agency. I hope other MMA fighters look at this and see the money I’m going to make, to be a trailblazer for them,” advised Aspinall.

Eddie Hearn: Getting Dana’s GOAT?

Hearn is happy to have yet another superstar athlete alongside him in Aspinall and is determined to help steer and accelerate the combat fighter’s future to even greater heights. And the opportunity to cause some pain for his rival, UFC boss Dana White, makes it all that much sweeter.

The announcement of the deal fueled social media chatter, including fanciful talk about whether Hearn and White would ever square off in a fight.

For Hearn’s part, he recalls boxing his father, Matchroom founder Barry Hearn, when he was a young man.

White said in an interview with Piers Morgan that Hearn is far too tall (at 6-foot-4) and young for him to mess with.

“Listen, if Eddie wants to box, we can box…” Dana White said he would ‘absolutely’ face Hearn in the ring. Watch more👇 📺 https://t.co/W3RYbpsrbE

@piersmorgan | @danawhite pic.twitter.com/F4DYx36JTS — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) March 5, 2026

Sadly, there was no discussion about the potential for a Power Slap matchup.

“Tom Aspinall needs to be recognised for the revenue he drives,” said Hearn.

“Tom is the elite of the elite. The baddest man on the planet in MMA. The Undisputed Heavyweight Champion, and we are thrilled to be in his corner as the first of many marquee signings for our new Matchroom Talent Agency.

“Since the news broke yesterday of the formation of Matchroom Talent Agency, we have been inundated with enquiries from many high-profile athletes in Sport & Entertainment, so watch this space on who we sign up next,” said Hearn.

Ranked in the top 10 as one of the best pound-for-pound MMA fighters on the planet, Aspinall, 32, became the first ever Briton to be crowned the UFC Heavyweight Champion back in 2025.

Aspinall will continue working closely with his existing Media and Management team. Matchroom Talent Agency listed key services including commercial ventures, publishing, digital, broadcast, and legal counsel. Hearn called Aspinall “the ideal inaugural member of our team.

“We believe in creating opportunities where others see obstacles in turning potential into greatness. So, the message is loud and clear to all: Join us on this journey. We are officially open for business.”

Tom Aspinall New Leverage In Contract Talks

Aspinall seemed to relish becoming the first athlete to join the new Matchroom Talent Agency.

“Eddie has built one of the biggest brands in sport and understands how to take athletes to the next level, both inside and outside of competition. I’m really looking forward to working together and exploring some exciting opportunities as I continue my journey back into the cage.”

Matchroom Talent Agency, created by Hearn, is intended to manage and service leading athletes and creative talent “with care and loyalty, nurturing athletes’ careers by managing their brand and building their reputations,” according to a statement.

Aspinall’s signing gives Hearn the authority to represent him. It is similar to Ali Abdelaziz’s Dominance MMA Management, which represents Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team in negotiations.

In fairness, the situation seems an improvement over White dealing with Aspinall’s father, Andy Aspinall, who previously handled negotiations and who has shown no love lost for White in multiple public comments. He even mused about moving into boxing, following in the footsteps of Francis Ngannou.

Aspinall is still recovering from eye surgery following injuries suffered in October.

The new subsidiary sits alongside Matchroom Sport’s leading global entities in Matchroom Boxing, Professional Darts Corporation, World Snooker, and Matchroom MultiSport.

With an unrivalled dominance over the past 40 years, Matchroom has been at the heart of some of the most poignant and iconic sporting moments in history, pioneered by an array of legendary heroes from generations past and present.