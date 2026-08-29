MMA World Goes Wild After Song Yadong Knocks Out Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC Shanghai 

Heading into UFC Shanghai, not many fans gave Song Yadong much of a chance against Umar Nurmagomedov. The Dagestani entered the headliner as a massive -600 favorite, but Yadong pulled off the unthinkable, becoming the first fighter to knock out Nurmagomedov and handing him just the second loss of his 22-fight MMA career.

Yadong capitalized on Nurmagomedov’s tendency to dip his head to the left, timing a brutal right uppercut that landed flush on the side of his head. The Chinese contender followed up with several more punches before the referee rushed in to stop the chaos at 1:48 of the second round.

The Shanghai crowd erupted for its hometown hero, who entered the fight as a sizable underdog against a fighter who had previously lost only to Merab Dvalishvili and had gone 8-1 inside the Octagon. The victory also marked Yadong’s first knockout since 2023 and could propel him straight into the bantamweight title picture.

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For Nurmagomedov, the defeat is a major setback. The former title challenger spent much of fight week discussing his desire for a rematch with Dvalishvili, but his plans have now taken a serious hit after suffering the first knockout loss of his career.

Yadong, meanwhile, is firmly in the mix at 135 pounds. His stunning finish has shaken up the contender picture and sent the MMA world into an uproar. With Dvalishvili and Petr Yan set to fight for the bantamweight title at UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi, Yadong could even find himself in the conversation as a potential backup fighter for the event.

Regardless of what comes next, the MMA world reacted instantly to the massive upset, with fans and fighters alike weighing in on the stunning result. Let’s take a look at some of the biggest reactions.

full live reaction from both corner cams to Umar getting KOd by Song Yadong at #UFCShanghai pic.twitter.com/OaWXINLfU9 — lvlayor (@mayoriwnl) August 29, 2026

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Кузница Чемпионов 🏔 (@nurmagomedov_mma_school)

The thing I hate most about this result is knowing people will attack Umar and kick him while he’s down. He’s genuinely one of the quietest, humblest fighters you’ll ever meet. Keep your head up, brother. This sport has the highest highs and the lowest lows. You’ll be back — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 29, 2026

What the hell is Usman Nurmagomedov doing here? UFC shouldn’t offer this guy a contract after pulling this stunt. Tried to throw a backwards elbow at Song. https://t.co/LTiz4RLEjG — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) August 29, 2026

Merab Dvalishvili reacted to Umar Nurmagomedov getting knocked out by Song Yadong “👀” pic.twitter.com/jSIky1r4l7 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 29, 2026

Ooooo shittttt lfg 😤😤😤😤 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) August 29, 2026

Knocking out a Nurmagomedov is as rare as capturing a Northern White Rhino. Maybe the hardest thing to do in MMA. Get Song Yadong a front row seat for Yan-Merab. — RJ Clifford (@RJcliffordMMA) August 29, 2026

Daaaammmmm, I think it’s time for the Russians to visit Brazil for two or three years to learn. — Vinicius “LokDog” Oliveira (@LokdogVinicius) August 29, 2026

Khabib Nurmagomedov wiped one of Song Yadong’s bleeding wounds after he KO’d his cousin Umar This man always shows respect 👏 pic.twitter.com/ZePdnV7ca6 — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) August 29, 2026

Song Yadong spent 3-4 weeks in Gori, Georgia, for wrestling…. 😁#UFCShanghai — Giorgi Kokiashvili 🇬🇪 (@iHeartGeorgius1) August 29, 2026