Jon Jones Accuses Daniel Cormier of ‘Jealousy’ After Khabib Nurmagomedov GOAT Comments

The Jon Jones–Daniel Cormier feud remains the most bitter rivalry in MMA history, and it flared up yet again this week over an all-time ranking debate.

Bad blood between them dates back to a backstage clash in 2012. It quickly escalated into two historic title fights, with Jones winning both in 2015 and 2017 alongside infamous media day brawls and unfiltered personal insults. Even though both men eventually retired from fighting each other, the animosity never cooled off.

The latest spark came when Cormier ranked Khabib Nurmagomedov — his longtime American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) teammate — above Jones in the all-time great conversation. Not surprisingly, Jones did not take the opinion well.

Jon Jones Fires Back at Daniel Cormier Over Khabib Nurmagomedov GOAT Claim

Jones addressed the single most debated loss on his professional record, his lone career loss to Matt Hamill in 2009. During that fight, the former two-division champion was dominating but was immediately disqualified after landing straight up-and-down “12-to-6” elbows from the mount position.

Jones has always argued against that loss. Now that athletic commissions have officially lifted the ban on those elbows, he feels he has even more reason to clear his record.

“I started in the UFC so early that I didn’t even know what the rules were. The night I fought Matt was the first night I had ever even heard the term ’12-to-6.’ Literally, my entire career has been in the main event, fighting for a world title,” Jones wrote and then called out Cormier.

“Bones” added, “My brother, Daniel Cormier, your jealousy runs so deep through your blood. I honestly pray that the good Lord heals you from your envy and that, one day, you won’t feel the need to do interviews like this. Until then, it’s flattering to see the passion you have when it comes to me.”

However, his response addressed the disqualification loss directly but failed to acknowledge the most significant flaw in Jones’ status as the GOAT. It was his history of failed drug tests that overturned his 2017 rematch victory over Cormier.

Daniel Cormier Explains Ranking Khabib Nurmagomedov Over Jon Jones

Cormier identified Khabib’s undefeated record as the deciding factor in the debate during an interview with ATF Global, stating how this impacts Jones’ decorated legacy.

“Jon Jones, for as good as he is, he has one loss. Why? He made a mistake,” Cormier said. “Khabib never made a mistake. Never got himself disqualified, never got caught in a submission, never… He made no mistakes. 29 times to walk into that octagon against the best guys in the world and win? 29 times? George [St-Pierre] has two or three losses. Demetrious Johnson, one of the greatest, has losses. This guy never lost.”

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Cormier extended his argument by noting that even Khabib’s closest stylistic successor Islam Makhachev, who defeated Ian Garry at UFC 330, has also suffered a defeat in his career.

Despite holding an impressive 29-1 record, the current Welterweight Champion’s defeat reinforces Cormier’s point that every other elite fighter in history has lost at least once. Meanwhile, Khabib’s undefeated record remains unprecedented.

He retired 29-0, was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame and remains close with Cormier from their AKA days. The two have coached against each other on the ALF Global reality series and traded jabs all year, including Cormier’s denial of Jones’ claim that their rivalry is kept alive purely for money.

Few sports are completely free of GOAT debates, and mixed martial arts is certainly no exception. But when the conversation happens in the UFC, Jon Jones and Khabib Nurmagomedov feature at the very top of the list. And due to his historic 17-fight win streak and status as a multi-division champion, Makhachev is also rapidly forcing his way into the conversation.