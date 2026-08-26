Dana White Used His “Counter Terrorism” Connection After Crazy Stalker Harassed Nina Drama

UFC content creator Nina-Marie Daniele, renowned as Nina Drama, has opened up about a frightening crisis from a couple of years ago. Today, she is closely associated with Dana White and the promotion, though MMA fans also frequently see her sharing viral content with her best friend and lightweight division rank-2 fighter Arman Tsarukyan.

However, according to the story she shared recently, the UFC CEO is the person who shockingly became her savior when a crazy stalker harassed her.

Why Dana White Got Counter-Terrorism Involved

During a recent stream with UFC heavyweight and Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson, Drama shared the story. It had enough sauce to go viral because White literally used his counter-terrorism connections to help her.

Daniele explained that the situation originally escalated after her personal phone number was leaked online, resulting in a persistent stalker targeting her daily.

“The stalker was crazy; he was out of his f—— mind, and he wouldn’t stop harassing me. He was sending me cartel beheadings and all this kind of stuff,” Daniele said. “So, I told Dana. And Dana was like, ‘Hold on, babe, one minute.’”

A couple of years ago I had a crazy stalker and I called Dana White for help and he sent the counter terrorism team to my home and the next day they found the stalker and put him on a no fly list. Freaking love Dana… he don’t mess around pic.twitter.com/qAtplsqDBN — Nina-Marie Daniele (@Ninadrama) August 25, 2026



Within minutes, she said, a counter-terrorism team called her. “They showed up at my house. And they took all my information, and by the next morning they found my stalker. And they put him on a no-fly list so that he could never come to Vegas.”

She also added that the stalker told her he knew where she lived and even referenced her Christmas decorations. These disturbing details are enough to understand why the 57-year-old used his highest connections to neutralize the threat.

Inside the Close Connection Between Nina Drama and Dana White

Daniele, a former “Playboy” model turned MMA personality, has built a noticeable following through UFC fight-week coverage, interviews, and behind-the-scenes content. Fans who follow the sport closely know that her presence in the UFC isn’t just standard corporate media placement.

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She has carved out a unique spot right next to the boss himself. White frequently invites Nina to sit directly beside him during his personal live streams, press conference wrap-ups, and informal podcast sessions.

This comfort level has led to multiple viral moments that flood social media feeds. In one clip that recently made the rounds, Nina kept fans laughing when she playfully tucked her microphone right down the front of her denim top to free up her hands while chatting with White. More than her shocking move, White’s reaction after noticing the placement of her mic left everyone rolling.

These unscripted interactions show how comfortable the two are around each other. White truly treats her like a member of his inner circle, which is why he didn’t hesitate for a single second when she called him in a panic.