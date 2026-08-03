Arman Tsarukyan Addresses Wife’s Take on Flirty Videos With Nina Drama

Arman Tsarukyan has been asked about Nina Drama more times than he’d care to count, but on Sunday, he finally gave a straight answer. This time, he actually opened up about how his wife and family really feel watching him film those flirty videos with the popular MMA creator.

Right now, Tsarukyan should be entirely in the spotlight for his fighting. He is heavily rumored to face Charles Oliveira in a rematch at UFC 331 on Sep. 19. Yet, despite his status as a top-tier title contender, every public appearance still circles back to his viral content partnership with Nina Drama and the dating rumors that will not quit.

Arman Tsarukyan on Family’s Reaction to Nina Drama Videos

Tsarukyan has addressed these rumors before. For the past year, his videos with Nina have gained millions of views. Because their on-screen interactions look so natural, fans and opponents frequently bring up their relationship. During a wrestling promotion, American wrestler Georgio Poullas even joked that Tsarukyan should send Nina on a date with him instead of paying a $10,000 bet.

Tsarukyan, who placed in Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov territory, didn’t let it slide then, warning people never to talk about his friends or family. But when asked directly in this latest interview with Russian YouTuber Vpiska how his wife actually handles the viral clips, he didn’t dodge the question.

“Not positively, not negatively either,” he admitted. “My family isn’t involved in my work. What I do on social media is strictly business. I just made it clear that nobody should interfere with my work. Doesn’t matter what I do or who I do it with.”

🚨 Arman Tsarukyan was asked how his wife reacts to Nina Drama videos in which her and Arman are flirting with each other: “My family isn’t involved in my work. What I do on social media is strictly my business.” (via vpiska/YT) pic.twitter.com/v92M02ck7F — Full Mount MMA (@MMAFullMount) August 2, 2026



To double down on that, he basically called the whole thing “cinematography”. He explained that the videos are just a multi-episode production where he and Nina are simply playing characters to sell an emotion and entertain fans.

Arman Tsarukyan Keeps Personal Life Very Secret

Tsarukyan manages to balance his viral fame by keeping his real life completely separate. He has been married to his wife, Milena, since 2019, and they have two daughters together. While his videos with Nina break the internet, Tsarukyan deliberately keeps his wife and children entirely off his social media channels.

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Tsarukyan shared a reality check for the fans who think the romance is real. He explained that Nina’s actual boyfriend is usually the one holding the camera and filming the skits.

However, his last official appearance inside the UFC Octagon took place on Nov. 22 at UFC Fight Night in Qatar, where Tsarukyan won via a second-round arm-triangle submission. Until he faces Oliveira next, these dating rumors with Nina will not likely disappear.