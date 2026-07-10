Dana White’s Secret “5 Scenarios” for Conor McGregor Are Nothing More Than a PPV Sales Tactic

Conor McGregor will only have one fight left on his UFC contract after his face-off with Max Holloway. What happens if he loses, or who he will face if he wins, is a major talking point in the MMA community with just days left before the Saturday night event.

Fans and experts are making their own assumptions, but at the UFC 329 press conference, Dana White shared a piece of his plan with reporters. It is already going viral in the community because the UFC boss has a number of scenarios in mind for “The Notorious” if he wins the Holloway rematch.

While it could seem like a sales pitch disguised as insider info, it has everything needed to generate massive hype for McGregor’s next unknown fight.

Dana White Teases Five-Path Plan If Conor McGregor Wins

McGregor and Holloway are finally running it back 13 years after their 2013 featherweight fight, which the Irishman won by decision. This time at UFC 329, they’re fighting at welterweight, making it Holloway’s official debut in the 170-pound division and it’s McGregor’s first time back in the Octagon since his heartbreaking leg injury at UFC 264.

Before the Saturday night event, the UFC boss had a super successful press conference where he shared five scenarios for McGregor if he beats Holloway on the main card.

He said, “Anything is possible if [Conor] wins on Saturday night. Whoever wins, it’s a big win… I got like 5 scenarios in my head if Conor wins, and like 3 if Max wins. It’s huge for both of them.”

Dana White says he already has “5 scenarios” prepared if Conor McGregor beats Max Holloway 😂 “Anything is possible if [Conor] wins on Saturday night. Whoever wins it’s a big win… I got like 5 scenarios in my head if Conor wins, and like 3 if Max wins. It’s huge for both of… pic.twitter.com/7IG0c84SZ0 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 10, 2026

However, White didn’t share details about those scenarios, leaving McGregor’s UFC future up in the air. But the 37-year-old is not thinking about that because he has only stacked UFC 329 in his mind for now. The self-proclaimed GOAT remains very confident, claiming he won’t only win but also force Holloway into retirement.

Holloway, the reigning BMF champion coming off a legendary knockout of Justin Gaethje at UFC 300, completely dismissed the Irishman’s trash talk. Looking to avenge his 2013 decision loss to McGregor, Holloway promised to “drown” the returning icon once the cage door locks.

The rivalry turned physical during Thursday’s press conference. McGregor swatted Holloway’s hand away and knocked off his sunglasses, forcing White and security to separate them. And by teasing his five scenarios without giving specifics, White succeeded in giving fans something to debate long after the fight ends.

Why This Is Business, Not a Booking Sheet

White has relied on McGregor’s drawing power since UFC 202 and UFC 229, two of the company’s biggest financial successes. The strategy still remains the same. He wanted to push the hype regardless of reality.

Teasing “five scenarios” days before the fight is a really very good promotional tactic to get fans arguing about potential fights with Islam Makhachev, Ilia Topuria or Justin Gaethje.

And this noise will drive pay-per-view sales whether McGregor wins or loses. A victory creates massive fights for late 2026, while a loss sets up an easy rematch narrative. It shows how much the UFC still relies on one star over its actual rankings.

White is a promoter of his own promotion and he successfully did that on Tuesday. If McGregor wins, the UFC will scramble to book a superfight. If Holloway wins, fans will question if McGregor’s career is essentially over. Saturday’s results will matter far more than any pre-fight theories.

We will finally see if McGregor can still perform at the highest level or if the hype has outgrown the fighter.