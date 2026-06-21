Manel Kape Finishes Kyoji Horiguchi at UFC Vegas 119 to Secure Fourth Straight Knockout 

Kyoji Horiguchi’s remarkable late-career resurgence came to a painful end at UFC Vegas 119 as Manel Kape scored a stunning third-round knockout victory over the Japanese legend in a rematch nearly a decade in the making. Coming into the contest, Horiguchi looked destined for one final run at UFC gold. The former RIZIN champion has revived his career since returning to the promotion in 2025, earning impressive victories over Tagir Ulanbekov and Amir Albazi.

Those wins not only re-established him among the flyweight elite but also positioned him as a legitimate contender for a title shot. Standing in his way, however, was a familiar rival seeking redemption. Kape entered the fight carrying unfinished business from their first meeting in RIZIN back in December 2017, when Horiguchi submitted him in the third round. Nearly nine years later, ‘Starboy’ finally got the opportunity to settle the score and made the most of it.

The opening round was a tactical battle between two highly experienced flyweights. Horiguchi immediately displayed the speed and movement that have defined his career, darting in and out with sharp body kicks and quick combinations. Kape remained patient, controlling the center of the Octagon and looking to counter whenever opportunities presented themselves. While neither fighter took major risks early, Horiguchi closed the round strongly by securing a late takedown, giving him an edge on the scorecards.

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The Japanese veteran continued to build momentum in the second frame. A crisp left hand caught Kape clean before Horiguchi once again brought the fight to the ground. From the top position, he mixed positional control with measured ground-and-pound while preventing Kape from creating scrambles. Although Kape landed several slicing elbows from his back, the majority of the round belonged to Horiguchi. Through ten minutes, it appeared the former RIZIN champion was firmly in control and on his way toward another statement victory.

Knowing he likely needed a finish or a dominant final round, Kape emerged from his corner with renewed urgency. The third round saw him increase the pace and force more chaotic exchanges, hoping to disrupt Horiguchi’s rhythm. Even then, the Japanese star continued finding success with clean counters and superior movement. Several times, he beat Kape to the punch, frustrating the surging contender and seemingly reinforcing his advantage. Then, in an instant, everything changed.

Following a brief reset in the center of the cage, Kape uncorked a perfectly timed right hand that landed flush on Horiguchi’s chin. The impact immediately sent the veteran stumbling backward on unsteady legs. Sensing his moment, Kape exploded forward with ruthless precision. As Horiguchi struggled to regain his balance, Kape drove him to the canvas and unleashed a barrage of unanswered punches. The Japanese veteran attempted to defend himself, but the damage was already done.

With Horiguchi absorbing heavy shots and unable to intelligently protect himself, referee Herb Dean stepped in at 2:42 of Round 3 to wave off the contest. Horiguchi immediately protested the stoppage, believing he could continue, but the result was final. Kape had completed his revenge story in spectacular fashion, avenging the only loss he had suffered against the Japanese legend.

Despite the heartbreaking defeat, Horiguchi showed his trademark humility afterward. Taking to social media, he thanked fans for their support and praised his opponent. “Thank you all for your support. I got spectacularly knocked out. I’m truly sorry. Kape was strong. Thank you! This is why I can’t quit martial arts. I’ll retrain and be back in no time! I’m not giving up on my dream yet.”

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For Kape, the victory could prove career-defining. The knockout extended his winning streak to four consecutive fights, all ending inside the distance, including victories over Bruno Silva, Asu Almabayev, Brandon Royval, and now Horiguchi. More importantly, it firmly places him back in the flyweight title conversation and strengthens his case as one of the division’s most dangerous contenders.

As for Horiguchi, he suffers his first loss of his second UFC stint and falls to 2-1 since returning to the promotion. While the defeat is a significant setback, his post-fight message made one thing clear: the dream of UFC gold is still alive. Unfortunately for him, UFC Vegas 119 belonged to Kape, who reminded the MMA world exactly why he remains one of the most explosive finishers in the flyweight division.